Florida Councillor Faces Backlash Over Anti-Indian Remarks On X

Palm Bay city council censures Chandler Langevin after social media posts calling for mass deportation of Indian Americans.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chandler Langevin, Florida politics, anti-Indian remarks, X social media controversy,
Chandler Langevin Photo: X
Summary
  • Chandler Langevin called for mass deportation of Indian Americans in social media posts.

  • Palm Bay council voted 3-2 to formally censure Langevin amid public protests.

  • National organisations and politicians from both parties condemned his remarks.

A Florida city councillor is facing widespread condemnation after calling for the mass deportation of Indian Americans in a series of social media posts. Chandler Langevin, elected to the Palm Bay council last year, posted derogatory comments on X over roughly three weeks this fall, claiming that Indians come to the United States to “drain our pockets” before returning to India, “or worse … to stay,” according to The Guardian.

The remarks prompted protests from residents and Indian American organisations, who have crowded city council meetings since 29 September demanding Langevin’s resignation. On Thursday night, the Palm Bay council voted 3-2 to formally censure him. During the meeting, Mayor Rob Medina, who also serves on the council, said, “We’re all overwhelmed by everything. This nation was founded on immigrants … We are all part of the very fabric of the flag, our banner, the United States of America.”

National advocacy groups also condemned Langevin. Hindus for Human Rights called the posts “overtly bigoted, dehumanizing, and dangerous” and urged Governor Ron DeSantis to suspend him, adding: “If your office fails to act decisively, it sets a dangerous precedent: legitimizing hate speech by elected officials and normalizing hostility toward minority communities.” The Asian American Hotel Owners Association said the remarks “echo some of history’s darkest rhetoric, drawing disturbing parallels to the language of hate that has led to violence and persecution around America,” reported The Guardian.

Political figures from both parties responded. Florida Republicans, including Representative Mike Haridopolos and Senator Rick Scott, criticised Langevin, while Brevard County Republican Party chair Rick Lacey said: “The Brevard Republican Party does not condone or share Mr. Chandler Langevin’s position with regard to the Indian community and culture here in our County. Even though Mr. Langevin is a registered Republican, his views are his, and his alone.” Florida Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried called the comments “vile and reprehensible,” adding that “the people of Palm Bay deserve better leadership than someone who so proudly displays his hateful ignorance through divisive and racist rhetoric.”

Speaking to the Washington Post, Langevin defended his posts as an attempt to spark “discourse” on immigration, and said: “I’m not the first Republican to make a mean tweet,” reported The Guardian.

(With inputs from The Guardian)

