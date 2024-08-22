International

‘Might Drop Nuclear Bomb On India’: British YouTuber Faces Backlash Over Racist Remarks

This is not the first time British YouTuber Miles Routledge has made such comments publicly. Earlier this month, he tweeted his wish to reincarnate as a virus to "solve the overpopulation" in India.

British YouTuber Miles Routledge
British YouTuber Miles Routledge Faces Backlash Over Racist Remarks | Photo: X/Miles Routledge
Miles Routledge, a British YouTuber known by his channel name Lord Miles, has faced widespread criticism for making racist remarks about Indians on social media. Routledge, who was among the students stranded in Afghanistan during the Taliban's takeover in 2021, has once again drawn attention for a different reason.

He shared a conversation with an anonymous user who threatened to find him, saying, "I will find you, I promise, your apology video will be sweet." Routledge accepted the stranger's message request and sent his address and description over text.

He then mocked the user with a sarcastic remark, "Saar okay lord saar good luck saar haha saar," clearly mimicking the way Indians speak.

This was not his only racist post. In a separate tweet, Routledge joked about launching nuclear weapons at India, saying, "When I become prime minister of England, I'll open the nuclear silos as an explicit warning to any foreign power that interferes with British interests and affairs. I'm not talking about huge incidents; I'm itching to launch and atomize entire nations over the smallest infraction."

He added, "Hell, I might just launch at India just for the sake of it!"

When an Indian X user accused him of rage-baiting, Routledge responded, "Believe it or not, I just don't like India. Also, I can sense when someone is Indian. If a man online suddenly talks about [attacking] your mother in the first response, he's Indian. Many such cases." His tweets have garnered millions of views on the microblogging platform X.

This is not the first time Routledge has made such comments publicly. Earlier this month, he tweeted his wish to reincarnate as a virus to "solve the overpopulation" in India.

