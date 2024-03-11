Chasing Perfection

Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan is a laid-back small town. However, people there have vibrant dreams like this person: she wants to be a model and a TV star. She takes a train to Jaipur twice a week, then a bus and finally an E-rickshaw to get to her well-being clinic, which promises her a facelift, a curvy body, and a pouty bottom. She is chasing her dreams. She believes she can clear any audition after her makeover. I love her confidence. The treatment she is undergoing reduces her body dissatisfaction. It repairs her physical insecurity and of course, would eventually get rid of her stress permanently. She will be happier and more successful. That’s what she says. All the best, Jhelum! That’s her name. She wants to be slim, sexy and to be flowing beautifully like the River Jhelum in Kashmir. And she’s getting there. It’s not hard work but a long waiting game. And boy, I tell you it’s worth waiting! You will be a star, Dreamboat.