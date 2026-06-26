The 5 Road Safety Rules The Supreme Court Wanted—And Why Most States Ignored Them

However, data submitted by states and Union Territories over the past nine months shows that not a single state has fully implemented all five measures. According to the submissions, seven of the eight states accounting for nearly two-thirds of India's road accident deaths have still not integrated all emergency services under the national 112 system. Only eight states have a grievance redressal system for Good Samaritans, 17 have a rescue protocol, 22 lack a trauma registry, and 13 states either do not have GPS-enabled ambulances or have GPS only in some government ambulances.