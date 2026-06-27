Sunil Darshan VS Sunny Deol: Bombay HC Revives 18-Year Arbitration Battle Over Shelved Film Good Morning India

Bombay High Court restored Sunil Darshan's appeal in the 18-year-old Sunny Deol dispute.
Producer sought Rs 20 crore after Good Morning India allegedly collapsed over contract issues.
The restored appeal revives the long-running Sunny Deol arbitration case before the High Court.
Sunil Darshan vs Sunny Deol has returned to the spotlight after the Bombay High Court restored the producer's appeal in the long-running legal battle over the shelved film Good Morning India. The latest court order revives a dispute that has remained unresolved for nearly two decades.
Bombay High Court revives Sunil Darshan's appeal
The Bombay High Court allowed Sunil Darshan's plea to restore his appeal, while imposing costs of Rs 15,000. The appeal challenges a 2015 single-judge order that upheld an arbitral award in the dispute between the filmmaker and Sunny Deol.
The disagreement dates back to 2008, when Deol had reportedly agreed to star in Good Morning India. Darshan later alleged that after approving a revised script, the actor failed to cooperate with production before exiting the project altogether. The producer claimed he suffered heavy financial losses after taking a Rs 3 crore loan to finance the film and sought Rs 20 crore in damages.
Sunny Deol arbitration case explained
The dispute was referred to arbitration before a former Chief Justice of India in 2011. While the arbitrator reportedly found that Deol had breached the agreement, Darshan's Rs 20 crore compensation claim was rejected. Instead, the actor was directed to pay Rs 12 lakh.
Both sides challenged that award, but their petitions were dismissed by a single-judge bench in 2015, which upheld the arbitral ruling. The producer subsequently approached the Bombay High Court, and his appeal has now been restored, allowing the matter to proceed further.
The legal development comes amid renewed conversations around contractual obligations in Bollywood, following recent reports surrounding Don 3 and pre-production investment disputes. The Bombay High Court's latest order does not determine liability but gives Darshan another opportunity to contest the earlier ruling. The appeal was restored on June 27, 2026, bringing the nearly 18-year-old legal battle back before the court.