RR Vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Mid-Table Clash?

Summary of this article
As per Chat GPT, RR have a 55% chance of winning against GT in today's match
GT have won their all of their last three matches in IPL 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got his first IPL hundred against GT in 2025
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will cross swords with Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 52 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday, May 10.
Both teams are evenly matched in the points table. With six wins in 10 matches, both teams are adjacent to each other in the 4th (RR) and 5th (GT) spot.
However, it's their recent form that separates the two as GT have won their last three fixtures on the trot, while RR have lost three out of their last five games.
The Royals looked like a formidable team in the initial part of the season, with no significant loopholes, but as the tournament progressed, their middle-order troubles came to the fore, and they looked heavily reliant on their top three.
While Riyan Parag's return to form with a stylish 90 against DC is good news for them, their inability to defend 220-plus targets in their last two matches has opened another front for the 2008 champions to worry about.
The pace duo of Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger have leaked runs in the powerplay and towards the end, while the spinners also haven't looked very effective.
Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, also have their share of troubles in the middle-order. While their top-three consists of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler, it's their middle order in the batting department that needs to be taken care of.
The trio of Kagiso Rabada (16), Mohammed Siraj (11), and Prasidh Krishna (12) has been highly effective with the ball and has played a huge role in GT's recent success in the tournament.
RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
According to Chat GPT, the match between the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is evenly poised; however, despite recent form, Rajasthan seems to be slightly ahead with 55% chance of winning the match.
RR will have home advantage over GT, and they have more X-factor players in the form of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Jofra Archer, who give them the edge.
RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Likely XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka/Tushar Deshpande, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Ravi Bishnoi
Impact Player: Brijesh Sharma
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
Impact Player: Manav Suthar/Prasidh Krishna
Who will win today's match between RR and GT?
According to Chat GPT, RR have a 55% chance of winning the match against GT.
Where will the match between RR and GT be played?
The match between RR and GT will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.