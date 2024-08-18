Cricket

Bangladesh Tour Of Pakistan: 2nd Test Match Moved From Karachi To Rawalpindi

Pakistan police commandos stand guard outside the National Stadium in Karachi, during a training session of the Pakistan cricket team. Photo: File
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday decided to move the second Test against Bangladesh from Karachi to Rawalpindi due to the ongoing renovation work at the National Stadium. (More Cricket News)

The decision has been made in consultation with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The first Test is already slated to play in Rawalpindi from August 21.

The PCB had announced last week that the second Test (August 30-September 3) would be played without spectators in Karachi owing to the construction work to spruce up the stadium ahead of next year's ICC Champions Trophy.

But a reliable source within the board said the company carrying out the construction had earlier this week advised the PCB to move the match from Karachi because of the deployment of heavy equipment and the sound emanating from them could disturb the players.

The company also pointed out that it has to adhere to a tight schedule to get the stadium ready in time for the ICC showpiece, scheduled for a February 19, 2025 start.

Pakistan National Cricket Team. - File
PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test Preview: Pakistan Likely To Deploy Pace Attack Against Bangladesh Amid Weather Concerns

BY PTI

“We have been guided by the construction experts on the timelines for the readiness of the venue. They advised that while construction could continue during playing hours, the resulting noise would disturb the cricketers.

“Additionally, the dust from the construction work could also affect the health and wellbeing of the players, officials, broadcasters, and media,” the PCB statement said.

It has also raised major questions over the second Test between Pakistan and England, marked to be played at Karachi between October 15 and 19.

However, PCB said it is assessing the situation.

“At this stage, we will not like to speculate on the hosting of the second Test in Karachi from October 15 to 19 against England.

“We will continue to work closely with the architects and construction experts on the safe and secure hosting of the match, while keeping the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) updated,” the statement added.

