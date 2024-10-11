Pakistan's only regular spinner in the playing XI, Abrar Ahmed was taken to the hospital on the fourth day of the first Test match in Multan after complaining of high fever. He did not accompany his team to the field on Thursday. (Day 5 Blog | Streaming)
Abrar may not take any further part in the first Test match against England. He bowled 35 overs and leaked 174 runs without taking any wickets.
Pakistan captain Shan Masood had to use Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel's spin bowling when his other bowlers were being tested by the high-class batting of Joe Root and Harry Brook on Wednesday and Thursday.
Ayub managed to get the England's biggest wicket of Brook after his triple-century. He also dismissed Gus Atkinson who recently made a century at Lord's Cricket Ground.
Salman Ali Agha, the other spinner in the team, also leaked more than 100 runs in his 18 overs and got the big wicket of Joe Root.
Pakistan released their other two spinners, Noman Ali and Zahid Mahmood, from the squad on the first day of this Test. The hosts had only announced the squad for the first Test leading into this series.
It is believed that the Pakistan Cricket Board will add Noman Ali and Zahid Mahmood to the squad of the second Test match which is scheduled to be played at the same venue. The third Test match will be played in Rawalpindi.