WI Vs PAK, 1st T20I Toss Update: West Indies Opt To Bowl Against Pakistan In Florida - Check Playing XIs

West Indies skipper Shai Hope won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the 1st T20I, to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Friday, August 1, 2025.
WI vs PAK 1st T20I Playing XIs:
West Indies: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Jediah Blades
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem
The Pakistan men’s cricket team are up against the West Indies in a three-match T20I series, starting July 31 (August 1 IST). All the three games will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill.
West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st T20I - Live Streaming Details
When is the West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st T20I?
West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st T20I will be played on Friday, August 1. The match will start at 5:30 am IST.
Where is the West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st T20I?
West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st T20I will take place at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.
Where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st T20I?
West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st T20I will be available to watch on the FanCode website and app in India. There will be no live telecast of the WI vs PAK T20I series on any TV channel in India.