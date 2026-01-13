India Open 2026: Lakshya Sen, Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand Shine On Opening Day

Lakshya Sen and Treesa-Gayatri opened their India Open 2026 campaigns with commanding wins at the IG Indoor Stadium
Top seeds Chou Tien Chen, Kodai Naraoka and Alex Lanier suffered shock first-round exits
The Super 750 tournament witnessed multiple early upsets on a dramatic opening day
Former champion Lakshya Sen, Syed Modi International winners Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand made a commanding start to their Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2026 campaign while men’s fourth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei, seventh seed Kodai Naroaka of Japan and French sixth seed Alex Lanier were knocked out on the opening day of the HSBC BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament, organised by the Badminton Association of India, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.
Sen needed just 36 minutes to seal a 21-12, 21-15 win over his academy-mate Shetty while Treesa and Gayatri defeated Thailand’s Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn and Sukitta Suwachai 21-15, 21-11 at the Indira Gandhi multi-purpose indoor stadium.
Earlier, Canada’s Brian Yang packed off Chou 21-19, 21-11, Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei upset Lanier 21-17, 21-19 and Kodai Naraoka retired against compatriot Kenta Nishimoto while trailing 6-21, 5-7.
With the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2026 moving to a much bigger stadium this year, the focus on the opening day was on the all-Indian clash between Sen and Shetty. The 24-year-old Indian Oil employee stepped on the accelerator from the very start as he opened up a 7-1 lead in the first game, dominating the net exchanges, and did not allow his young opponent to settle down.
It was only at the end of the first game that Shetty began to find his rhythm and won six straight points to close the gap from 6-17 to 12-17 but that was too little too late.
Shetty started well in the second game as he opened up a 5-1 lead with Sen this time struggling to control his strokes due to the side-way drift. But then the 2021 World Championships bronze medallist used his stick smashes to make the tall Shetty bend and followed it up with a tap to kick-start his comeback in the game, before wrapping the match without much ado.
“The first match in any tournament is very important and the conditions were a bit tricky. Since this is a big hall, we were thinking that the conditions will be slow but the shuttle was travelling fast. Also it’s quite cold and I was happy that I was warmed up well for the start of the match,” said Sen, who will now face Nishimoto in the second round.
Before Sen took the court, Treesa and Gayatri provided a winning start for the hosts with a commanding performance. The world no.21 Indian combination were hardly under any pressure throughout the 42 minute clash against the Thai pairing.
The Indian combination will now face seventh seeds Li Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min of China, who defeated Francesca Corbett and Jennnie Gai of USA 21-12, 21-8.
Also advancing to the second round were the men's doubles pairing of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun as they defeated the Malaysian combination of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 21-15, 21-18 in the opening round. They will next face fourth seeds Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China.
Meanwhile, National women’s doubles Championships finalist Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam saved a total of five match points but could not convert the one match point they earned to go down 21-11, 20-22, 24-22 in an hour and eight minutes against Lui Lok Lok and Tsang Hiu Yan of Hong Kong China.
Facing the world no. 31 Hong Kong combination, Shruti and Priya fought back from a game down to save a match point in the second game and forced a decider. In the third and final game, the Indian combination were for an all-attack strategy to save four match points and even earned one themselves.
But a lucky net chord helped the Hong Kong pairing to save that match point and then two drive errors meant that the Indians were ousted in the opening round itself.
Former world champion PV Sindhu, men’s singles stars Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will kick off their campaign on Wednesday. Third seeds Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy received a walkover in the opening round after USA’s Chen Zhi Yi and Presley Smith withdrew.
Important Results
Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen bt Ayush Shetty 21-12, 21-15; Chi Yu-Jen (Tpe) bt 6-Alex Lanier (Fra) 21-17, 21-19; Brian Yang (Can) bt 4-Chou Tien Chen (Tpe) 21-19, 21-11; Victor Lai (Can) bt Toma Junior Popov (Fra) 21-12, 16-21, 21-8
Women’s singles: 7-Ratchanok Intanon (Tha) bt Riko Gunji (Jpn) 21-19, 21-15; 6-Putri Kusuma Wardani (Ina) bt Michelle Li (Can) 21-12, 20-22, 21-15
Men’s doubles: Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun bt Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi (Mas) 21-15, 21-18; Christo Popov/Toma Junior Popov (Fra) bt Choong Hon Jian/Haikal Muhammad (Mal) 21-11, 21-19
Women’s doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand bt Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn/Sukitta Suwachai (Tha) 21-15, 21-11; Lui Lok Lok/Tsang Hiu Yan (Hkg) bt Shruti Mishra/Priya Konjengbam 21-11, 20-22, 24-22
Mixed doubles: Hiroki Midorikawa/Nami Matsuyama (Jpn) bt Dhruv Rawat/K Maneesha 21-9, 21-10.