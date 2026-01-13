India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Lakshya Sen Vs Ayush Shetty Clash In New Delhi

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen. Photo: X | BAI Media

Welcome to the day 1 coverage of the India Open 2026 badminton which will feature India’s top shuttlers, including P.V. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, with the winner bagging a whopping USD 950,000 prize. The tournament will be played at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The Super 750 tournament will feature some of the top shuttlers in world of badminton. Catch all the live score and match updates from the day 1 action of the Indian Open 2026 Badminton event, which starts at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, right here

LIVE UPDATES

13 Jan 2026, 09:12:31 am IST India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 Live Score: Ayush Shetty On Facing Lakshya Sen “Playing Lakshya in the first round is definitely a big challenge,” he said at a packed press conference in Delhi on Monday, handling the spotlight at the highest level for the first time. “He has a lot of experience at this level, and for me it’s a great opportunity to test myself right at the start of the tournament, especially in my debut at the India Open.”

13 Jan 2026, 08:27:59 am IST India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 Live Score: IND Squad Men’s singles : Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Tharun Mannepalli

Men’s doubles : Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Hariharan Amsakarunan

Women’s singles : PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod

Women’s doubles : Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda, Gayatri Rawat/Mansa Rawat, Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra, Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi, Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam

Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, Ashith Surya/Amrutha Pramuthesh, Dhruv Rawat/Maneesha K