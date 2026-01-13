India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Lakshya Sen Vs Ayush Shetty Clash In New Delhi

Catch all the live score and match updates from the day 1 action of the India Open 2026 Badminton event, which starts at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, right here

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen. Photo: X | BAI Media
Welcome to the day 1 coverage of the India Open 2026 badminton which will feature India’s top shuttlers, including P.V. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, with the winner bagging a whopping USD 950,000 prize. The tournament will be played at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The Super 750 tournament will feature some of the top shuttlers in world of badminton. Catch all the live score and match updates from the day 1 action of the Indian Open 2026 Badminton event, which starts at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, right here
LIVE UPDATES

India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 Live Score: Ayush Shetty On Facing Lakshya Sen

“Playing Lakshya in the first round is definitely a big challenge,” he said at a packed press conference in Delhi on Monday, handling the spotlight at the highest level for the first time. “He has a lot of experience at this level, and for me it’s a great opportunity to test myself right at the start of the tournament, especially in my debut at the India Open.”

India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 Live Score: IND Squad

  • Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Tharun Mannepalli

  • Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Hariharan Amsakarunan

  • Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod

  • Women’s doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda, Gayatri Rawat/Mansa Rawat, Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra, Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi, Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam 

  • Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, Ashith Surya/Amrutha Pramuthesh, Dhruv Rawat/Maneesha K

India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 Live Score: Live Streaming Info

One can catch the live streaming of India Open 2026 badminton matches on the BWF TV YouTube channel. Live telecast of the India Open badminton tournament will be available on the Eurosport and Eurosport HD TV channels in India.

