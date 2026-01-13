India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Lakshya Sen Vs Ayush Shetty Clash In New Delhi

India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 Live Score: Ayush Shetty On Facing Lakshya Sen
“Playing Lakshya in the first round is definitely a big challenge,” he said at a packed press conference in Delhi on Monday, handling the spotlight at the highest level for the first time. “He has a lot of experience at this level, and for me it’s a great opportunity to test myself right at the start of the tournament, especially in my debut at the India Open.”
India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 Live Score: IND Squad
Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Tharun Mannepalli
Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Hariharan Amsakarunan
Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod
Women’s doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda, Gayatri Rawat/Mansa Rawat, Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra, Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi, Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam
Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, Ashith Surya/Amrutha Pramuthesh, Dhruv Rawat/Maneesha K
India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 Live Score: Live Streaming Info
One can catch the live streaming of India Open 2026 badminton matches on the BWF TV YouTube channel. Live telecast of the India Open badminton tournament will be available on the Eurosport and Eurosport HD TV channels in India.