Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
India's tour of England formally started with the warm-up match against Leicestershire County Cricket Club.

LIEC Vs IND, Watch Warm-Up Match LIVE: India Bat First Against Leicestershire
The match against Leicestershire County Cricket Club is the only warm-up game for India before the rescheduled Test against England. File Photo

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 4:02 pm

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against Leicestershire County Cricket Club in the four-day warm-up match at Grace Road, Leicester on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

India will hope for important match-time in the practice game against the county side as they prepare for the rescheduled Test against England, starting July 1, at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Courtesy: Foxes TV

As many as 17 Indian cricketers are playing in the match. The warm-match has the provision of playing 13 players each. Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will turn up for Leicestershire.

At Headingly, England are taking on New Zealand in the third and final Test. Ben Stokes & Co. are eyeing a 3-0 series sweep against inaugural ICC World Test Championship winners. India were the runners-up.

Squads

Leicestershire: Samuel Evans (c), Rehan Ahmed, Samuel Bates (wk), Nathan Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abidine Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

