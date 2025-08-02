Sports Highlights, August 2: Lakshya Sen Exits BWF Macau Open Semis; Heung-Min Son Announces Spurs Departure

India’s Lakshya Sen. File

Here are today's highlights & updates from the sports events on Saturday, 2 August 2025. Both cricket and football fans have a lot to enjoy in today’s line-up of fixtures. The final Test match between India and England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series enters its third day, with the Men in Blue continuing their second innings. Meanwhile, NorthEast United begin their Durand Cup defence with a match against ATM FA. Lakshya Sen and Tharun Mannepalli exited the Macau Open men’s singles event. Catch the highlights from the sporting world in our daily live blog on Saturday, 2 August 2025

LIVE UPDATES

2 Aug 2025, 01:44:22 am IST Sports News Today Live, August 2: Good Morning! Good morning to everyone tuning in to your daily blog. Indian players are in action across cricket, football, badminton, and more. Stay tuned as Outlook India brings you the best sporting news from around the world on Saturday, 2 August 2025.

2 Aug 2025, 07:09:51 am IST Sports News Today Live, August 2: WWE SummerSlam 2025 On Aug 3 & 4 The 38th annual SummerSlam is scheduled to take place as a two-night event on Sunday, August 3, and Monday, August 4, 2025, at MetLife Stadium (IST) and will be livestreamed on Netflix. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

2 Aug 2025, 07:24:03 am IST Sports News Today Live, August 2: Hungarian GP 2025 Aston Martin says Fernando Alonso has been “medically cleared” to drive ahead of Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix after he missed the first practice session because of a back injury. Aston Martin said earlier Friday that the two-time F1 champion had been hampered by the injury since last week’s Belgian Grand Prix, but he returned later in the day to place fifth in second practice, one place behind teammate Lance Stroll. (AP)

2 Aug 2025, 07:57:56 am IST Sports News Today Live, August 2: ESports World Cup 2025 Magnus Carlsen edges out Alireza Firouzja to claim inaugural crown in the final of the event in Saudi Arabia to clinch the prize money of $250,000. The Chess star had earlier defeated Indian Nihal Sarin, American Hikaru Nakamura, and then Alireza Firouzja en route to the new title.

2 Aug 2025, 08:18:02 am IST Sports News Today Live, August 2: Heung-Min Son Announces He's Leaving Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son has announced at a press-conference that he is leaving the North London club in the current transfer window. He made a total of 454 appearances for the club, scoring 173 goals and registering 101 assists. "I just want to share information that I have decided to leave this club this summer," Son said. "Respectfully, the club is helping me with this decision." "It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career. The main reason is I have achieved everything I can at Tottenham. I need a new environment for a fresh challenge." Heung-Min Son has announced his intention to leave the Club at a press conference alongside Thomas Frank in Seoul. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 2, 2025

2 Aug 2025, 09:13:30 am IST Sports News Today Live, August 2: Reigning 100-meter World Champion Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested Reigning 100-meter world champion Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested last weekend for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Richardson was charged Sunday with fourth degree domestic violence, according to the police report obtained by The Associated Press.

2 Aug 2025, 09:50:50 am IST Sports News Today Live, August 2: CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina 2025 Final Colombia will take on Brazil in the final of the CONMEBOL Copa America Femenina 2025. This will be their second meeting of the tournament.

2 Aug 2025, 11:18:35 am IST Sports News Today Live, August 2: BWF Macau Open 2025 Semis Tharun Mannepalli exited the men’s singles semifinals of the Macau Open, a BWF World Tour Super 300 event, on Saturday after losing to Malaysia's Justin Hoh.

2 Aug 2025, 11:55:23 am IST Sports News Today Live, August 2: Sex Toy Thrown On Court During WNBA Game A sex toy was tossed onto the court during a WNBA game for the second time this week. Video showed the sex toy out of bounds under a basket after a whistle was blown to stop play during the third quarter of the Golden State Valkyries’ 73-66 victory over the Chicago Sky. An official then kicked it aside before it was picked up and removed. (AP)

2 Aug 2025, 12:54:21 pm IST Sports News Today Live, August 2: Rodrigo De Paul 'Excited' To Play Alongside Lionel Messi Rodrigo De Paul said that for a long time, he’s dreamed of playing on the same club with his good friend, Lionel Messi. “Every time we would meet in the national team, the day-to-day was amazing,” De Paul said through an interpreter, “but at the end of the day, it ended up being quite short. I also wanted to feel that sensation of playing alongside the best.” (AP)

2 Aug 2025, 01:42:56 pm IST Sports News Today Live, August 2: Novak Djokovic Invests In French Football Side Tennis star Novak Djokovic has become a part-owner of Le Mans FC, a football club recently promoted to France’s Ligue 2, the second tier of French football. The club announced the development on Friday, also revealing that former F1 drivers Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen have acquired stakes in the team.