Sports Highlights, August 2: Lakshya Sen Exits BWF Macau Open Semis; Heung-Min Son Announces Spurs Departure

Sports News Today Live, August 2:
Indian players are in action across cricket, football, badminton, and more.
Sports News Today Live, August 2: WWE SummerSlam 2025 On Aug 3 & 4
The 38th annual SummerSlam is scheduled to take place as a two-night event on Sunday, August 3, and Monday, August 4, 2025, at MetLife Stadium (IST) and will be livestreamed on Netflix.
Sports News Today Live, August 2: Hungarian GP 2025
Aston Martin says Fernando Alonso has been “medically cleared” to drive ahead of Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix after he missed the first practice session because of a back injury.
Aston Martin said earlier Friday that the two-time F1 champion had been hampered by the injury since last week’s Belgian Grand Prix, but he returned later in the day to place fifth in second practice, one place behind teammate Lance Stroll. (AP)
Sports News Today Live, August 2: ESports World Cup 2025
Magnus Carlsen edges out Alireza Firouzja to claim inaugural crown in the final of the event in Saudi Arabia to clinch the prize money of $250,000. The Chess star had earlier defeated Indian Nihal Sarin, American Hikaru Nakamura, and then Alireza Firouzja en route to the new title.
Sports News Today Live, August 2: Heung-Min Son Announces He's Leaving Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son has announced at a press-conference that he is leaving the North London club in the current transfer window. He made a total of 454 appearances for the club, scoring 173 goals and registering 101 assists.
"I just want to share information that I have decided to leave this club this summer," Son said. "Respectfully, the club is helping me with this decision."
"It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career. The main reason is I have achieved everything I can at Tottenham. I need a new environment for a fresh challenge."
Sports News Today Live, August 2: Reigning 100-meter World Champion Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested
Reigning 100-meter world champion Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested last weekend for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Richardson was charged Sunday with fourth degree domestic violence, according to the police report obtained by The Associated Press.
Sports News Today Live, August 2: CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina 2025 Final
Colombia will take on Brazil in the final of the CONMEBOL Copa America Femenina 2025. This will be their second meeting of the tournament.
Sports News Today Live, August 2: BWF Macau Open 2025 Semis
Tharun Mannepalli exited the men’s singles semifinals of the Macau Open, a BWF World Tour Super 300 event, on Saturday after losing to Malaysia's Justin Hoh.
Sports News Today Live, August 2: Sex Toy Thrown On Court During WNBA Game
A sex toy was tossed onto the court during a WNBA game for the second time this week.
Video showed the sex toy out of bounds under a basket after a whistle was blown to stop play during the third quarter of the Golden State Valkyries’ 73-66 victory over the Chicago Sky. An official then kicked it aside before it was picked up and removed. (AP)
Sports News Today Live, August 2: Rodrigo De Paul 'Excited' To Play Alongside Lionel Messi
Rodrigo De Paul said that for a long time, he’s dreamed of playing on the same club with his good friend, Lionel Messi.
“Every time we would meet in the national team, the day-to-day was amazing,” De Paul said through an interpreter, “but at the end of the day, it ended up being quite short. I also wanted to feel that sensation of playing alongside the best.” (AP)
Sports News Today Live, August 2: Novak Djokovic Invests In French Football Side
Tennis star Novak Djokovic has become a part-owner of Le Mans FC, a football club recently promoted to France’s Ligue 2, the second tier of French football. The club announced the development on Friday, also revealing that former F1 drivers Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen have acquired stakes in the team.
Sports News Today Live, August 2: Canadian Open
Second-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States beat local favourite Gabriel Diallo 6-4, 6-2 on Friday night in the third round of the National Bank Open. Fritz set up a fourth-round match in the hard-court event with 19th-seeded Jiri Lehecka of Czechia. Lehecka beat 15th-seeded Arthur Fils of France 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.