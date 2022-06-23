Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
ENG Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Kane Williamson Returns, New Zealand Bat First

England are eyeing a seventh Test series sweep against New Zealand. This is the 110th meeting between the two teams in Test cricket.

England lead New Zealand 2-0 in the three-match Test series. Courtesy: Twitter (@BLACKCAPS)

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 3:26 pm

Kane Williamson returned to lead New Zealand in the third and final Test against England at Headingley, Leeds on Thursday. He won the toss and opted to bat first. In Leicester, India have opted to bat first against Leicestershire in their warm-up match ahead of the rescheduled Test against England.

The Kiwis made two changes with the skipper coming in for Matt Henry, and Neil Wagner filling in for injured Kyle Jamieson.

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner.

Jamie Overton is making his Test debut, coming in from injured James Anderson. Jamie got his England cap from his twin brother Craig. England announced their playing XI on the eve of the match.

England XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matty Potts, Jamie Overton, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.

England have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead against the inaugural ICC World Test Championship winners New Zealand.

Both England and New Zealand have failed so far failed to make a mark in the ICC World Test Championship. England are 8th in the nine-team table with 23.81 PCT, while the Kiwis are a rung above with 29.17 PCT.

England are now looking for a seventh Test series sweep against New Zealand in 39. The last time they achieved the feat was in 2013, a 2-0 win at home. England also enjoy a 23-6 head-to-head record in the Test series.

It was followed by one draw (1-1 in 2015) and three defeats by a 0-1 margin of the two-match series.

This is the 110th meeting between England and New Zealand in Test cricket. England lead the head-to-head record 50-12. There were matches have ended in draws.

In Leicester, India have opted to bat first against Leicestershire in their warm-up match ahead of the recheduled Test against England.

