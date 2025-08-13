Robert Lewandowski Wants Poland Return, Says National Manager Jan Urban

Urban was named as Michal Probierz's replacement in July and was keen to get Lewandowski, who is Poland's all-time top scorer with 85 goals, back into the fold

  • Lewandowski was stripped of captaincy by former manager Probierz

  • Jan Urban is the new POL coach

  • Poland are currently third in their World Cup qualifying group

Poland manager Jan Urban says Robert Lewandowski wants to play for his country again, having quit after a falling out with the previous coach.

Lewandowski was stripped of the captain's armband earlier this year by Michal Probierz, refusing to play for his country while the 52-year-old was in charge.

Probierz then resigned in June amid the fallout over his decision to hand the captaincy to Piotr Zielinski and following Poland's defeat to Finland in World Cup qualifying.

Urban was named as his replacement in July and was keen to get Lewandowski, who is Poland's all-time top scorer with 85 goals, back into the fold.

Poland are currently third in their World Cup qualifying group, one point behind leaders Finland, and level with the Netherlands, who have a superior goal difference and have played a game less.

Lewandowski is thought to be vital to their chances of qualifying for the 2026 tournament, and Urban has already started taking steps to get him back into the national team.

"I spoke with Robert Lewandowski by phone and asked if he wanted to come back," Urban told RMF FM.

"He said yes. So, we've taken a step forward."

Lewandowski was captain of Poland from 2014 to 2025, leading the team through five major tournaments between Euro 2016 and Euro 2024.

However, Urban says Lewandowski will not automatically be handed the armband again, with that decision still to be made.

"I wouldn't just like to talk to Robert, but also to those involved - Piotr Zielinski and the players on the team council," he stated.

"The decision will be mine, but I'd like to listen to the players and find out what they think."

Poland's next World Cup qualifier is against the Netherlands on September 4, before they face Finland three days later.

