Namibia Vs Scotland LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: When And Where To Watch?

Namibia face Scotland in the seventh ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match on Wednesday, 4 February
The match will take place at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru
Namibia and Scotland will face off in a warm-up fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, February 4, as both teams look to sharpen their skills ahead of the tournament’s Super 12 stage.
The match, set to begin at 1:00 PM local time (7:30 AM GMT), will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 in Bengaluru. Namibia, led by captain Gerhard Erasmus, come into the contest aiming to build momentum and fine-tune their batting and bowling combinations after recent competitive outings, while Scotland will be eager to bounce back and reinforce their credentials ahead of group matches.
Both sides will use this warm-up encounter to test strategies and give players crucial match practice on Indian pitches that can offer varied bounce and slight assistance to both pacers and spinners.
Namibia’s squad includes experienced campaigners like Malan Kruger and Bernard Scholtz, while Scotland’s team features key performers such as Richie Berrington and Matthew Cross as they look to assert themselves early.
Although the result won’t count towards World Cup standings, a strong showing will boost confidence for the real tournament beginning on 7 February 2026, allowing each side to iron out combinations and acclimatise to conditions.
Namibia Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Live Streaming
Select matches will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar, including Afghanistan vs Scotland, UAE vs India ‘A’, Canada vs Italy, Nepal vs UAE, Afghanistan vs West Indies, Pakistan vs Ireland, Nepal vs Canada, New Zealand vs USA, Italy vs UAE, and Namibia vs India ‘A’.
Namibia Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Squads
Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie, Safyaan Sharif, Tom Bruce, Finlay McCreath, Oliver Davidson, Zainullah Ihsan
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Malan Kruger, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo, Dylan Leicher, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt, Willem Myburgh