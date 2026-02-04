Namibia Vs Scotland LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: When And Where To Watch?

The match, set to begin at 1:00 PM local time (7:30 AM GMT), will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 in Bengaluru. Namibia, led by captain Gerhard Erasmus, come into the contest aiming to build momentum and fine-tune their batting and bowling combinations after recent competitive outings, while Scotland will be eager to bounce back and reinforce their credentials ahead of group matches.