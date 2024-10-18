Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Gujarat Bat First Against Andhra; Toss Update For All Round 2 Fixtures

The second round of matches in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 started on Friday, 18 October. Gujarat is up against Andhra whereas Uttarakhand is facing Hyderabad. Puducherry is clashing with Vidarbha and Himachal Pradesh is up against Rajasthan in Elite Group B. (More Cricket News)
Here are the toss update and playing XIs of all fixtures of Elite Group B in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25
Gujarat Vs Andhra, Elite Group B
Gujarat opted to bat first against Andhra. The match is being played at Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad.
Playing XIs:
Andhra: Abhishek Reddy, Hanuma Vihari, Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui(c), Tripurana Vijay, Lalith Mohan, Satyanarayana Raju, KV Sasikanth, Nitish Reddy, Maheep Kumar, Srikar Bharat (W)
Gujarat: Rishi Patel, Priyank Panchal, Siddharth Desai, Manan Hingrajia, Umang Kumar, Jaymeet Patel, Urvil Patel, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Aarya Desai