Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B Toss Update: Uttarakhand Bat First Against Andhra; Vidarbha Bowl 1st In Nagpur

Let's take a look at the toss update and playing XIs of all round-four matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
vidarbha cricket team in ranji trophy X sachin tendulkar
Vidarbha cricket team in a Ranji Trophy match. Photo: X | Sachin Tendulkar
info_icon

The fourth round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 started on Wednesday with 16 matches across various venues in India. In Elite Group B, Uttarakhand take on Andhra in Vizianagaram whereas Rajasthan host Hyderabad in Jaipur. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Vidarbha cricket team is playing against Himachal Pradesh at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur and Gujarat are up against Puducherry at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Let's take a look at the toss update and playing XIs of all round-four matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B

Andhra vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group B

Uttarakhand have won the toss and have opted to bat at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram.

Playing XIs

Uttarakhand: Avneesh Sudha, Ravikumar Samarth(c), Yuvraj Chaudhary, Aditya Tare(w), Swapnil Singh, Mayank Mishra, Abhay Negi, Deepak Dhapola, Devendra Singh Bora, Priyanshu Khanduri, Akhil Rawat

Andhra: Abhishek Reddy, Shaik Rasheed(c), Hanuma Vihari, Srikar Bharat(w), Kirdant Karan Shinde, Tripurana Vijay, KV Sasikanth, Satyanarayana Raju, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Lalith Mohan, M Hemanth Reddy

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad, Elite Group B

Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to bat at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Playing XIs

Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal, Abhirath Reddy, Gahlaut Rahul Singh(c), Rohit Rayudu, Kodimela Himateja, Rahul Radesh(w), Chama V Milind, Tanay Thyagarajan, Aniketh Reddy, Chinntla Rakshan Readdi, Ajay Dev Goud

Rajasthan: Abhijeet Tomar, Ram Mohan Chouhan, Zubair Ali khan, Deepak Hooda(c), Mahipal Lomror, Kunal Singh Rathore(w), Shubham Garhwal, Deepak Chahar, Kukna Ajay Singh, Arafat Khan, Aniket Choudhary

Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group B

Vidarbha have won the toss and have opted to field at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur.

Playing XIs

Himachal Pradesh: Shubham Arora(w), Prashant Chopra, Ankit Kalsi, Akash Vasisht, Rishi Dhawan(c), Mukul Negi, Mayank Dagar, Ekant Sen, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Divesh Sharma

Vidarbha: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Harsh Dubey, Danish Malewar, Nachiket Bhute, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare, Praful Hinge

Gujarat vs Puducherry, Elite Group B

Gujarat won the toss and elected to field first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Squads:

Puducherry: Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ajay Rohera, Sagar Udeshi, Gaurav Yadav, Akash Kargave, Arun Karthik(w/c), Anand Bais, Aman Hakim Khan, Ankit Sharma, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Satish Jangir, Fabid Ahmed, Saurabh Yadav, Mohit Kale, Ramachandran Ragupathy, Premraj Rajavelu, Abin Mathew, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Santosh Ratnaparkhe

Gujarat: Priyank Panchal, Aarya Desai, Manan Hingrajia, Umang Kumar, Jaymeet Patel, Urvil Patel(w), Chintan Gaja(c), Siddharth Desai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi, Tejas Patel, Het Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Rinkesh Vaghela, Rishi Patel

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B Toss Update: Uttarakhand Bat First Against Andhra; Vidarbha Bowl 1st In Nagpur
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update: Assam Opt To Bowl Against Tamil Nadu; Delhi Choose To Bat Against Chandigarh
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group A Toss Update: Jammu And Kashmir Bowl First Against Meghalaya; Mumbai Bat 1st
  4. Ranji Trophy Elite Group C Toss Update: MP Opt To Bat Against Bihar; Haryana Bowl Against Punjab
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: What Is Rishabh Pant Base Price - Check List Of Players At Highest Bracket
Football News
  1. Bologna Vs Monaco: Thilo Kehrer Maintains Visitors' Impressive UCL Start
  2. Lille Vs Juventus: French Side's Resistance Broken After Second-Half Penalty In UCL
  3. Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sturm Graz: Donyell Malen Late Show Extends UCL Home Record
  4. Sporting CP 4-1 Man City: Viktor Gyokeres' Hat-Trick Gives Ruben Amorim A Perfect Send-Off
  5. Liverpool 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Diaz Nets Second-Half Hat-Trick To Extend Perfect Start
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  3. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  4. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  5. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kashmir: Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Militants In Kupwara
  2. Gujarat: 3 Workers Dead As Structure Collapses On Bullet Train Route
  3. LDF, UDF Engaging In 'Appeasement Politics' By Opposing Waqf Law Amendment: BJP
  4. Bengaluru Hit-And-Run: Drunk 20-Year-Old Mercedes Driver Kills Woman | A Look Back At Pune Porsche Case
  5. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Expels 5 Leaders Ahead Of Assembly Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  2. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  3. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  4. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  5. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
US News
  1. US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Trump Takes Leads Across All Swing States, Harris Trails Behind
  2. US Elections: Republicans Poised To Take Control Of Senate; Sarah McBride Becomes First Transgender Elected To Congress
  3. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Check State-Wise Electoral Votes Winner
  4. US Elections 2024 Voting: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across States
  5. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
World News
  1. US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Trump Takes Leads Across All Swing States, Harris Trails Behind
  2. US Elections: Republicans Poised To Take Control Of Senate; Sarah McBride Becomes First Transgender Elected To Congress
  3. What To Know About The Unprecedented Floods That Killed More Than 200 In Spain
  4. Netanyahu Fires Defence Minister Yoav Gallant Amid Wars On Gaza And Lebanon
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Check State-Wise Electoral Votes Winner
Latest Stories
  1. US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Trump Takes Leads Across All Swing States, Harris Trails Behind
  2. Who Is Ding Liren? The Forgotten World Champ Set To Face D Gukesh In Chess Championship
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Women's T20I Quadrangular Series In China Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Format - All You Need To Know
  5. Patna Pirates Vs U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas Vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  6. Horoscope For November 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Check State-Wise Electoral Votes Winner
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival