Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B Toss Update: Uttarakhand Bat First Against Andhra; Vidarbha Bowl 1st In Nagpur

The fourth round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 started on Wednesday with 16 matches across various venues in India. In Elite Group B, Uttarakhand take on Andhra in Vizianagaram whereas Rajasthan host Hyderabad in Jaipur. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Vidarbha cricket team is playing against Himachal Pradesh at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur and Gujarat are up against Puducherry at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Let's take a look at the toss update and playing XIs of all round-four matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B
Andhra vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group B
Uttarakhand have won the toss and have opted to bat at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram.
Playing XIs
Uttarakhand: Avneesh Sudha, Ravikumar Samarth(c), Yuvraj Chaudhary, Aditya Tare(w), Swapnil Singh, Mayank Mishra, Abhay Negi, Deepak Dhapola, Devendra Singh Bora, Priyanshu Khanduri, Akhil Rawat
Andhra: Abhishek Reddy, Shaik Rasheed(c), Hanuma Vihari, Srikar Bharat(w), Kirdant Karan Shinde, Tripurana Vijay, KV Sasikanth, Satyanarayana Raju, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Lalith Mohan, M Hemanth Reddy
Rajasthan vs Hyderabad, Elite Group B
Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to bat at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Playing XIs
Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal, Abhirath Reddy, Gahlaut Rahul Singh(c), Rohit Rayudu, Kodimela Himateja, Rahul Radesh(w), Chama V Milind, Tanay Thyagarajan, Aniketh Reddy, Chinntla Rakshan Readdi, Ajay Dev Goud
Rajasthan: Abhijeet Tomar, Ram Mohan Chouhan, Zubair Ali khan, Deepak Hooda(c), Mahipal Lomror, Kunal Singh Rathore(w), Shubham Garhwal, Deepak Chahar, Kukna Ajay Singh, Arafat Khan, Aniket Choudhary
Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group B
Vidarbha have won the toss and have opted to field at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur.
Playing XIs
Himachal Pradesh: Shubham Arora(w), Prashant Chopra, Ankit Kalsi, Akash Vasisht, Rishi Dhawan(c), Mukul Negi, Mayank Dagar, Ekant Sen, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Divesh Sharma
Vidarbha: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Harsh Dubey, Danish Malewar, Nachiket Bhute, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare, Praful Hinge
Gujarat vs Puducherry, Elite Group B
Gujarat won the toss and elected to field first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Squads:
Puducherry: Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ajay Rohera, Sagar Udeshi, Gaurav Yadav, Akash Kargave, Arun Karthik(w/c), Anand Bais, Aman Hakim Khan, Ankit Sharma, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Satish Jangir, Fabid Ahmed, Saurabh Yadav, Mohit Kale, Ramachandran Ragupathy, Premraj Rajavelu, Abin Mathew, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Santosh Ratnaparkhe
Gujarat: Priyank Panchal, Aarya Desai, Manan Hingrajia, Umang Kumar, Jaymeet Patel, Urvil Patel(w), Chintan Gaja(c), Siddharth Desai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi, Tejas Patel, Het Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Rinkesh Vaghela, Rishi Patel