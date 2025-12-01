TTD Chief Emphasises Need for Hygienic Annaprasadam Across All Temples

The EO reiterated that delivering clean, nutritious, and well-prepared annaprasadam should remain a top priority across all TTD institutions, reaffirming the trust’s duty towards lakhs of pilgrims who visit the temples every day. Photo: PTI

The EO reiterated that delivering clean, nutritious, and well-prepared annaprasadam should remain a top priority across all TTD institutions, reaffirming the trust’s duty towards lakhs of pilgrims who visit the temples every day. Photo: PTI