TTD Chief Emphasises Need for Hygienic Annaprasadam Across All Temples

TTD chief calls for fully hygienic annaprasadam in all temples under the trust.
Orders stricter monitoring of kitchens, handling practices, and staff training.
Emphasises maintaining high standards to uphold devotees’ faith and safety.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal has directed officials to ensure that annaprasadam served across all temples under the trust’s jurisdiction meets the highest standards of hygiene and quality. Chairing a review meeting with senior officials, he said that maintaining cleanliness in food preparation and distribution is an essential responsibility, particularly given the large number of devotees who depend on the service daily.
Singhal stressed that every temple, whether major or local, must strictly follow food safety protocols. He instructed officials to regularly inspect kitchens, storage areas, utensils, and water sources to eliminate any lapses. The EO also highlighted the need for disciplined food-handling practices and asked for periodic training sessions for staff involved in preparing and serving annaprasadam.
He further noted that the annaprasadam service is not only a logistical undertaking but also a sacred offering that reflects the trust’s commitment to devotees. Ensuring safe and hygienic food, he said, strengthens public confidence in the TTD’s administration.
In addition, Singhal reviewed ongoing improvement works at various temples and emphasised the importance of timely execution. He urged officials to address any infrastructure gaps that could affect the quality of prasadam distribution.
The EO reiterated that delivering clean, nutritious, and well-prepared annaprasadam should remain a top priority across all TTD institutions, reaffirming the trust’s duty towards lakhs of pilgrims who visit the temples every day.