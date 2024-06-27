Cricket

Afghanistan Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup SF 1: Proteas Zoom Into Maiden Final; Heartbreak For AFG

South Africa chased down a 57-run target in just 8.5 overs, completing a historic semi-final victory at ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Afghanistan fought hard but were outplayed in the end

Rashid Khan and Aiden Markram shake hands, AFG vs SA semifinal, T20 World Cup 2024, AP photo
Captains Rashid Khan and Aiden Markram shake hands after South Africa beat Afghanistan by nine wickets in the first semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, in Trinidad on Thursday (June 27). Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

Breaking the long-standing semi-final jinx, South Africa marched into their first-ever World Cup final with a dominant nine-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2024. (Highlights | Scorecard)

South Africa produced an awe-inspiring performance with the ball, bowling the hapless Afghanistan out for just 56 runs. Reeza Hendricks (29 runs not out off 25 balls) and Aiden Markram (23 off 21) then finished the job with the bat on a challenging pitch.

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and pace trio Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were all on song as the Afghans were skittled in just 11.5 overs at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, West Indies.

The total is Afghanistan's lowest-ever total in T20 internationals, and the lowest score recorded in the semi-finals of T20 World Cups. It was a capitulation that their team will not forget for a long time.

Right from the first over, the going seemed tough as Marco Jansen got some disconcerting bounce and movement straight away. In-form opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz fell and Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran followed suit as the Proteas seam attack was unrelenting.

The Afghans lost half their side inside the first five overs, making it the first time that a team lost five wickets in the powerplay of a T20 World Cup semi-final.

Azmatullah Omarzai (10) was the only batter to get to double digits and extras (13) were the highest contributor.

Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of South Africa's all-round bowling show, picking up three wickets for just six runs. Jansen (3-16) too scalped three, while Rabada and Nortje claimed two sticks apiece in a fiery display.

Earlier, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and decided to bat first. Afghanistan were playing their maiden World Cup semi-finals after knocking Australia out of the competition with a thrilling win over Bangladesh in the Super Eights.

As for South Africa, they will head into the summit clash on an eight-match winning streak after several come-from-behind victories in the group stage as well as Super 8s.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

The second semi-final will feature India against England on Thursday evening (8pm IST).

