Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan has been officially reprimanded by the International Cricket Council for throwing the bat in frustration after teammate Karim Janat refused to run the second to get the skipper back on strike during their T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture against Bangladesh. (More Cricket News)
The incident took place in the 20th over of Afghanistan’s innings with not many runs on the board with history on the line. Rashid lost his composure after Janat refused to run a second.
"Rashid was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match," the ICC said in a release.
"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Rashid's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period."
There was no formal hearing as Rashid admitted the offence and accepted the sanction Rashid put forward by Richie Richardson. The on-field officials Nitin Menon and Langton Rusere, along with third and fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock and Ahsan Raza levelled the charge.
Afghanistan won the game by eight runs via DLS method in a rain-marred clash to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup for the very first time. They will now face South Africa at the Brain Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.