Afghanistan Vs Ireland Highlights, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Faisal Shinozada's Century Drives Afghans To Victory

54 runs in the last five runs and it can be said that Afghanistan dominated the last ten overs and have almost batted out Ireland from the game. Most of it is due to Faisal Shinozada and Mahboob Khan's exceptional batting. Shinozada played an absolute gem of a knock, scoring 163 of 142 balls. Accelerated brilliantly in the end while at the other side, Mahboob Khan looked destructive since the start. He played a solid knock of 89 runs of 79 balls before getting dismissed. Ireland have an uphill task at hand.