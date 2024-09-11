Cricket

Duleep Trophy 2024 Round 2 Preview: Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan Set To Shine In Anantapur

In the absence of national regulars, the focus will shift on the likes of Rinku, who was surprisingly not picked for the first round despite having an impressive first-class record. The spirited southpaw has also done well for India in T20 cricket

shreyas iyer in duleep trophy 2024 X johns
India C captain Shreyas Iyer in Duleep Trophy. Photo: X | CricCrazyJohns
info_icon

Fringe players like Rinku Singh along with some seasoned names who have been ignored by the national selectors will be aiming to attract their attention when round two of the Duleep Trophy begins in Anantapur on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

The star power in the season-opening red-ball event will be reduced significantly for round two with India squad players released for a national camp ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai from September 19.

Sarfaraz Khan is the lone India squad member who will be featuring in the domestic competition.

In the absence of national regulars, the focus will shift on the likes of Rinku, who was surprisingly not picked for the first round despite having an impressive first-class record. The spirited southpaw has also done well for India in T20 cricket.

Shubman Gill joining the national team has led to Mayank Agarwal captaining the India A unit. Having played his last Test in March 2022, Agarwal needs a bagful of runs to get back into national reckoning.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who missed the Duleep Trophy opener having not fully completed his rehab for a left quadriceps tendon, has been named in the India A squad. With the Australia tour on the horizon, the performance of the lanky pacer will be keenly observed.

In the India B squad, captain Abhimanyu Easwaran will need to lead from the front following a forgettable outing in Bengaluru last week.

Sarfaraz, who made a successful Test debut against England earlier this year, was upstaged by his brother Musheer in the opening game, the latter's 181 taking India B to a fine win over India A.

The elder brother will be eyeing a big knock before joining the national team in Chennai.

Washington Sundar also features in the India B squad and his all-round abilities keep him in the mix for all formats. Pacer Mukesh Kumar, who was pipped by Akash Deep for the first Test, will have a point to prove.

Sarfaraz Khan. - Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Duleep Trophy Updated Squads: Sarfaraz, Dayal Stay With India B But Other Test Players Depart

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India C openers Sai Sudharsan and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be looking to pile on the runs to make a case for the reserve opener's role in the India setup.

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar will be aiming to build on his match-winning performance against India D.

Rajat Patidar, dropped from the Indian team following a disastrous debut series against England, will need to show the hunger for red-ball runs.

Shreyas Iyer, captain of India D, is another player who has been sidelined from the Test squad and only a mountain of runs can bring him back into the national reckoning.

The same goes for Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson, who was a notable name missing from India D's playing eleven against India C.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh too needs to do a lot more to enhance his red-ball credentials.

Squads:

India A squad: Mayank Agarwal (C), Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat, Pratham Singh, Akshay Wadkar, SK Rasheed, Shams Mulani, Aaqib Khan.

India B squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, Rinku Singh, Himanshu Mantri (WK).

India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier

India D squad: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Vidwath Kaverappa.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024 Round 2 Preview: Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan Set To Shine In Anantapur
  2. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Only Test Day 3 Highlights: Heavy Rain Forces Early Stumps; No Action On Third Day
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India A Vs India D Match
  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics
  5. Ireland Women Vs England Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs ENG-W Cricket Match
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Pavel Sulc Shines As Czechia Beat Ukraine 3-2 - In Pics
  2. UEFA Nations League: Germany Played Out 2-2 Draw Against Netherlands - In Pics
  3. UEFA Nations League: Harry Kane's Brace Helps England Beat Finland 2-0 - In Pics
  4. FIFA World Cup South American Qualifiers 2026: Colombia Stun Lionel Messi-less Argentina 2-1 - In Pics
  5. Indonesia Hold Australia To 0-0 Draw In FIFA World Cup Qualifying Match - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
  2. Auger Aliassime, Shapovalov Lead Canada To Davis Cup Win Over Argentina
  3. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  4. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  5. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Korea Live Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Lee Jungjun And Co Eye First Win Of Tournament
  2. India 8-1 Malaysia Live Scores Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Harmanpreet And Team Dominate Opponents With A Hat-Trick Victory
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Beat Japan 2-1 To Register First Win
  4. PAK 2-1 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: Pakistan Secure Well-Deserved Victory Over Japan
  5. Incumbent Tayyab Ikram Set For Second Term As FIH President

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) General Secretary, On Ventilator Support At AIIMS Delhi
  2. Earthquake In Pakistan, Tremors Felt In Delhi, Adjoining Areas
  3. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  4. Manipur Boils Again With Fresh Protests, Violence
  5. Outlook Talks: Union Minister Chirag Paswan in Conversation with Editor Chinki Sinha and Assistant Editor Abhik Bhattacharya
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  2. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  3. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  4. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  5. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
World News
  1. Mexico Becomes 1st Country To Allow Voters To Elect Judges | All About The Controversial Judicial Overhaul
  2. The iPhone 'Prestige': Apple Thriving On Power Of Peer Influence & Joy Of Being 'Different'? Maybe
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  5. Maldives Says Muizzu To Visit India 'Very Soon' After 2 Ministers Who Defamed Modi Resign
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 11, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  4. Pitra Dosha In Astrology: Its Impact On Human Life And Effective Remedies To Remove It
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  6. Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn Claims World No. 1 Spot On Technicality Despite Paris Olympics Backlash
  7. Shimla Mosque Row: Protesters Clash With Security Forces; Police Resort To Lathi-Charge, Water Cannons
  8. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics