Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20I: 'Whatever Happens, Keep Hitting', Message From Dug-Out For Rinku Singh

Rinku, who has more often than not found himself batting towards the ending stages, was called into action in the sixth over on Wednesday after India were reduced to 41/3 inside the powerplay

Indias Rinku Singh plays a shot during the second T20I. PTI Photo
India's Rinku Singh plays a shot during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav
info_icon

The big-hitting Rinku Singh says head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav have empowered Indian players to express themselves on the field and embrace their natural style while being relentless in attacking. (More Cricket News)

Rinku blasted 53 runs off 29 balls at No 5 while forming a crucial 108-run partnership off 49 balls with Nitish Kumar Reddy (74), laying the foundation for India's 86-run victory over Bangladesh in the second T20I in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"The coach and captain have asked us to play our game and whatever the situation (is), the message from them is maarte jao ball ko (just keep hitting the ball)," Rinku said at the post-match press conference after India took an unassailable 2-0 lead.

"(The) coach has asked us to back ourselves and play your game. He has given us full freedom to hit the ball," added Rinku, who has worked with Gambhir at Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL.

Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy make T20I debut in Gwalior. - Photo: X | BCCI
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Breakout Star Nitish Reddy Credits Team For Backing Fearless Play

BY PTI

Rinku, who has more often than not found himself batting towards the ending stages, was called into action in the sixth over on Wednesday after India were reduced to 41/3 inside the powerplay.

The dashing batter from UP gave an insight into his mindset. "At the position I play, I get batting at different junctures of the game. Whenever I get batting earlier, my aim is to take singles and doubles and attack the bad balls," he said.

"When I come to bat with 2-3 overs left, my aim is to hit more fours and sixes. My main aim is to collect more and more runs for the team."

He revealed that the ball was not coming properly onto the bat initially.

"When the match started, the ball was not coming properly onto the bat. When Sanju (Samson) and Surya bhai got out then Reddy told me that ball phass rahi hai (the ball is sticking on the wicket).

"I batted accordingly and then the wicket got a little better. We were discussing that we should get a (good) partnership first and get the momentum. We started with singles and then Reddy hit sixes and the momentum changed."

The UP all-rounder, who will next be seen in the Ranji Trophy, sees himself playing all three formats. "I do see myself as an all-format player, wherever I get the opportunity I will play," he said.

The third and final T20I will be played in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's T20 WC Group B: When, Where To Watch BAN-W Vs RSA-W Match
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match
  3. ENG Vs PAK 1st Test Day 4: Rampant Root And Triple-centurion Brook Star As England Dominate Pakistan
  4. ENG Vs PAK 1st Test: 'Cool' England Records Would Mean More With A Win, Says Joe Root
  5. BAN-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 WC 2024: Karishma Ramharack Stars As West Indies Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets
Football News
  1. Gareth Southgate Not Planning On Swift Return To Management
  2. Manchester City 2-0 Barcelona, Women's Champions League: Cityzens Have Taken A 'Step Forward' With Win
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Incredible' King Of Clay
  4. Manchester United Defender Noussair Mazraoui Sidelined After Undergoing Heart Surgery
  5. Women's Super League Matchday 3 Predictions: Chelsea Take On Arsenal In London Derby
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 22-Time Grand Slam Champion To Hang Up His Boots After Davis Cup Finals
  2. Roger Federer Hails 'Incredible' Nadal After Retirement Call: 'I Hoped This Day Would Never Come'
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Incredible' King Of Clay
  4. Wuhan Open 2024: Coco Gauff Reels Off Eighth Straight Win To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  5. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Downs Daniil Medvedev To Reach Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Tata Family: Past, Present And Future
  2. Outlook's Ubeer Naqushbandi Speaks with National Conference's Vice President Omar Abdullah
  3. Cong Holds Review Meeting On Haryana; Will Form Fact-Finding Committee Over 'Unexpected Results'
  4. Raavan's Legacy in Mandore: Rajasthan's Revered Son-in-Law
  5. Ratan Tata Death: Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours For Emeritus Tata
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  2. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  3. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  4. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  5. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
US News
  1. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  2. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  3. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
World News
  1. Two UN Peacekeepers Injured As Israeli Forces Target UNIFIL Headquarters In Lebanon | Details
  2. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  3. Nobel Prize 2024 In Literature Awarded To South Korea's Han Kang ' For Her Intense Poetic Prose'
  4. Wildlife Populations Drop By 73% As Ecosystems Near Collapse, Report Finds
  5. New Peace Plan For Myanmar, South China Sea Tensions And More | What's On Agenda For ASEAN Summit 2024
Latest Stories
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root Becomes Only The Third Batter To Achieve This Feat - Check Stunning Stats
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Brook Sets Record In Pakistan With Maiden Double Ton – Check Stats
  3. 'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death
  4. Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation
  5. Ratan Tata Death: Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours For Emeritus Tata
  6. Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy
  7. Ratan Tata: Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra Pay Tribute As Sporting World Mourns Passing Of Veteran Industrialist
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs