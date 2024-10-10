IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20I: 'Whatever Happens, Keep Hitting', Message From Dug-Out For Rinku Singh

India's Rinku Singh plays a shot during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav

India's Rinku Singh plays a shot during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav