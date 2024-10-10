Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Breakout Star Nitish Reddy Credits Team For Backing Fearless Play

India took an unassailable 2-0 lead going into the final T20I in Hyderabad on October 12

mayank yadav and nitish kumar reddy X bcci
Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy make T20I debut in Gwalior. Photo: X | BCCI
info_icon

Promising India all-rounder Nitish Reddy, who made a splash with both bat and ball in only his second T20I, on Wednesday credited the team for giving him the licence to play fearless cricket. (More Sports News)

The 21-year-old Andhra man smashed a 34-ball 74 to help India post an imposing 221/9 in the second T20I against Bangladesh.

Later he shone with the ball with his medium-pace bowling and claimed 2/23 as Bangladesh were restricted to 135/9.

Riyan Parag in India colours - AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
IND Vs BAN: Riyan Parag Given No-Ball For Bizarre Delivery In Delhi T20I -Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India thus took an unassailable 2-0 lead going into the final T20I in Hyderabad on October 12.

"It feels great to represent India, feel so proud about this moment. Grateful for everything. I should give credit to captain and coach. They gave me the licence to play fearless cricket," Reddy said at the post-match interaction.

Reddy got two reprieves early on but grew in confidence after hitting a six off a free-hit thanks to a no-ball by Mahmudullah.

"I took my time initially, but after that no-ball everything went in my favour. It feels great to play for the Indian team. I want to continue in this same way. Want to keep repeat such good performances."

India got off to a jittery start and were reeling at 41/3 inside power-play and skipper Suryakumar Yadav said it helped them test their middle-order batters.

"I wanted that situation, wanted my batters (5,6,7) in that situation. Happy for both (Rinku Singh and Nitish) of them," Yadav said on the 108-run fourth wicket partnership between Rinku (53) and Nitish.

"They batted exactly the way I wanted. You got to go out there and express. The message has been loud and clear - do what you do in the nets, and franchises. Just the jersey changes, rest remaining remains the same.

"I wanted to see what different bowlers can do in different situations. Can they give me the difficult overs. Sometimes Hardik won't bowl, sometimes Washington Sundar won't bowl. I wanted to see what the other guys had in store, really happy with it. It was his (Nitish) day, I thought let him enjoy and make it large."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's T20 WC Group B: When, Where To Watch BAN-W Vs RSA-W Match
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match
  3. ENG Vs PAK 1st Test Day 4: Rampant Root And Triple-centurion Brook Star As England Dominate Pakistan
  4. ENG Vs PAK 1st Test: 'Cool' England Records Would Mean More With A Win, Says Joe Root
  5. BAN-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 WC 2024: Karishma Ramharack Stars As West Indies Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets
Football News
  1. Gareth Southgate Not Planning On Swift Return To Management
  2. Manchester City 2-0 Barcelona, Women's Champions League: Cityzens Have Taken A 'Step Forward' With Win
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Incredible' King Of Clay
  4. Manchester United Defender Noussair Mazraoui Sidelined After Undergoing Heart Surgery
  5. Women's Super League Matchday 3 Predictions: Chelsea Take On Arsenal In London Derby
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 22-Time Grand Slam Champion To Hang Up His Boots After Davis Cup Finals
  2. Roger Federer Hails 'Incredible' Nadal After Retirement Call: 'I Hoped This Day Would Never Come'
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Incredible' King Of Clay
  4. Wuhan Open 2024: Coco Gauff Reels Off Eighth Straight Win To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  5. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Downs Daniil Medvedev To Reach Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Tata Family: Past, Present And Future
  2. Outlook's Ubeer Naqushbandi Speaks with National Conference's Vice President Omar Abdullah
  3. Cong Holds Review Meeting On Haryana; Will Form Fact-Finding Committee Over 'Unexpected Results'
  4. Raavan's Legacy in Mandore: Rajasthan's Revered Son-in-Law
  5. Ratan Tata Death: Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours For Emeritus Tata
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  2. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  3. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  4. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  5. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
US News
  1. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  2. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  3. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
World News
  1. Two UN Peacekeepers Injured As Israeli Forces Target UNIFIL Headquarters In Lebanon | Details
  2. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  3. Nobel Prize 2024 In Literature Awarded To South Korea's Han Kang ' For Her Intense Poetic Prose'
  4. Wildlife Populations Drop By 73% As Ecosystems Near Collapse, Report Finds
  5. New Peace Plan For Myanmar, South China Sea Tensions And More | What's On Agenda For ASEAN Summit 2024
Latest Stories
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root Becomes Only The Third Batter To Achieve This Feat - Check Stunning Stats
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Brook Sets Record In Pakistan With Maiden Double Ton – Check Stats
  3. 'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death
  4. Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation
  5. Ratan Tata Death: Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours For Emeritus Tata
  6. Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy
  7. Ratan Tata: Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra Pay Tribute As Sporting World Mourns Passing Of Veteran Industrialist
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs