IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Nitish Reddy, Rinku Singh Seal Series Win For India - Data Debrief

Rinku Singh's explosive half-century and Nitish Kumar Reddy's maiden 50 helped India to an 83-run victory in their second match of their T20I series against Bangladesh. (Highlights | Scorecard)
Singh reached 50 runs in just 26 deliveries before being bowled out by Taskin Ahmed, with India making light of the tourists' batting order to claim an unassailable advantage.
India started poorly during the Powerplay, losing Sanju Samson (10), Abhishek Sharma (15) and Suryakumar Yadav (eight) inside the opening six overs.
However, a 108-run stand from Reddy (74) and Singh (53) steadied the ship, before the former was bowled out by Mustafizur Rahman (2-36).
Hardik Pandya's 32 runs helped India battle through the closing stages as they ended their innings 221-9, handing the tourists an uphill task to seal an unlikely victory.
And Bangladesh replicated the hosts' poor start with the bat, with their run chase seeing Parvez Hossain Emon (16), Najmul Hossain Shanto (11) and Litton Das (14) fall early.
Mahmudullah's knock of 41 proved in vain as the wickets continued to tumble around him, with Bangladesh ending 135-9 and hoping to avoid a series whitewash in the final match on Saturday.
Data Debrief: Reddy takes centre stage
At the age of 21 years and 136 days, Reddy is the fourth-youngest player to hit a maiden T20I half-century for India.
Current Indian skipper for Tests and ODIs, Rohit Sharma, was the youngest to hit a maiden T20I 50 for India at the age of 20 years and 143 days against South Africa in 2007.
In only his second T20I, Reddy scored a brilliant 74 in just 34 balls, with four boundaries and seven sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 217.65.