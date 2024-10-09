Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20I Live Score: Samson, Abhishek Fall As India Lose Two In Quick Succession

Catch all the live action and updates of the first IND Vs BAN 2nd T20I match, right here

V
Vignesh Bharadwaj
9 October 2024
India vs Bangladesh Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and Bangladesh being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 10. With the series 1-0 in India’s favour, Bangladesh will look to come to the party in Delhi’s batting paradise, while on the other hand, the hosts will be riding high on Arshdeep Singh entering the top 10 bowling rankings, and would want to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Catch all the live action and updates of the first IND Vs BAN 2nd T20I match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20I Live Score: 25/1 (2) 

One brings two for Bangladesh, and this time it is Abhishek Sharma who makes the long walk back. The visitors are all over India at the moment. However, the hosts have plenty of batting in the tank and will be hopeful of a fightback.

IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20I Live Score: 17/1 (2) 

Well, the Sanju Samson party does not last long as he walks back for a quick shower after a quick seven-ball ten. A bit of inconsistent bounce, but the opener is early into the shot and has to make the walk back. Skipper Suryakumar joins Abhishek in the middle.

IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20I Live Score: 15/0 (1) 

Sanju Samson is on the run already - just in the mood for some unfinished business. While on the other hand, Abhishek also gets into the act right away.

IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20I Live Score: Head-To-Head Record

India and Bangladesh have played against each other in 15 matches and India have won 14 of them while Bangladesh have won only one match.

IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20I Live Score: Toss Update

Bangladesh have won the toss and will bowl first on a brilliant looking deck at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20I Live Score: Start Timing And Live Streaming

The toss is scheduled for 6:30 pm IST and action will start at 7:00 pm IST for the 2nd T20I between India and Bangladesh.

Live streaming of IND vs BAN 2nd T20I will be available on the JioCinema app and website for free. Meanwhile, the Live telecast of IND vs BAN 2nd T20I will be done on Sports 18-1 SD, Sports 18-1 HD and Sports 18-2 (Hindi) TV channels.

GTV will live telecast the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I on TV in Bangladesh and Live streaming will be on the T Sports app

