IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20I Live Score: Samson, Abhishek Fall As India Lose Two In Quick Succession

Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and Bangladesh being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 10. With the series 1-0 in India’s favour, Bangladesh will look to come to the party in Delhi’s batting paradise, while on the other hand, the hosts will be riding high on Arshdeep Singh entering the top 10 bowling rankings, and would want to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Catch all the live action and updates of the first IND Vs BAN 2nd T20I match, right here

9 Oct 2024, 07:18:54 pm IST IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20I Live Score: 25/1 (2) One brings two for Bangladesh, and this time it is Abhishek Sharma who makes the long walk back. The visitors are all over India at the moment. However, the hosts have plenty of batting in the tank and will be hopeful of a fightback.

9 Oct 2024, 07:11:03 pm IST IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20I Live Score: 17/1 (2) Well, the Sanju Samson party does not last long as he walks back for a quick shower after a quick seven-ball ten. A bit of inconsistent bounce, but the opener is early into the shot and has to make the walk back. Skipper Suryakumar joins Abhishek in the middle.

9 Oct 2024, 07:05:57 pm IST IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20I Live Score: 15/0 (1) Sanju Samson is on the run already - just in the mood for some unfinished business. While on the other hand, Abhishek also gets into the act right away.

9 Oct 2024, 06:56:38 pm IST IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20I Live Score: Head-To-Head Record India and Bangladesh have played against each other in 15 matches and India have won 14 of them while Bangladesh have won only one match.

9 Oct 2024, 06:38:27 pm IST IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20I Live Score: Toss Update Bangladesh have won the toss and will bowl first on a brilliant looking deck at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman