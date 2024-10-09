Cricket

IND Vs BAN: India, Bangladesh Sweat It Out Ahead Of Delhi T20I - In Pics

With the series 1-0 in India’s favour after the first T20I in Gwalior, both teams trained in earnest on the eve of the second T20 international in Delhi. Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman was sweating it out, while all eyes were on Mahmudullah Riyad after he announced that he will be retiring from T20Is after the India series. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav looked in fine touch, while Gautam Gambhir was also guiding his players before the second game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.