India Vs South Africa: Nitish Kumar Reddy Released From Test Squad To Play RSA-A One-Dayers

Nitish Kumar Reddy reportedly left for Rajkot after bowling in the nets at Eden Gardens
All-rounder to play one-day series against South Africa A
India vs South Africa ODI series starts in Ranchi on November 30
India's seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was released from the Test squad for the South Africa series on Wednesday (November 12, 2025). This move enables him to participate in the upcoming one-day series against South Africa A, set to begin in Rajkot on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Reddy bowled alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the nets at full tilt. The local team manager was quoted as saying in a PTI report, "After practice at the Eden Gardens, he (Reddy) left for the airport to catch a flight to Rajkot."
Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant Strengthen Batting
India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had already confirmed that wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who has been in exceptional form recently, will replace Nitish Kumar Reddy in the playing XI as a specialist batter. Regular wicketkeeper and vice-captain Rishabh Pant is making his return after recovering from a foot injury sustained during the England series.
Reddy's Recent Performances And Upcoming Fixtures
Reddy had a modest outing during India's recent West Indies series, which the hosts won 2-0. He bowled only four overs in the opening Test without taking any wickets and contributed 43 runs with the bat in one innings. In the subsequent ODI series in Australia, he recorded scores of 19 not out and 8 runs across two matches.
Meanwhile, the touring South Africa A side drew their two-match unofficial ‘A’ Test series 1–1 in Bengaluru. They will now play a three-match one-day series in Rajkot beginning Thursday, with the second and third matches scheduled for Sunday and Wednesday respectively.
With Reddy not featuring in the Test series against South Africa, this ODI assignment provides him with crucial match time ahead of the main India–South Africa series, which starts with the Ranchi one-dayer on November 30.
(With PTI inputs)