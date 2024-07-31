Cricket

IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over To Clean Sweep Series

No amount of credit is enough for the new Indian leader, who came to bowl in the 20th over with six runs to defend and got two wickets in his first two balls

Suryakumar Yadav celebrates the wicket of Sri Lankas Kamindu Mendis.
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh turned out to be 'men with the golden arm' as Sri Lanka's saga of inexplicable collapses continued in a low-scoring thriller as India won the third T20I in Super Over to complete a 3-0 series whitewash, which didn't look possible in the 38 overs. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Chasing a target of 138 on a rank turner, Sri Lanka were cruising along at 110 for 1 in 15.1 over before they once again lost their way -- the third time in four days to be tied at 137 for 8.

In the latest instance, the hosts lost seven wickets for 27 runs in a space of 4.5 overs.

Having miraculously lost their way in the regulation game, the Indians were way more buoyed in the Super Over where Washington Sundar got both wickets giving away only two runs and then the captain fittingly completed the proceedings with a first-ball sweep shot.

No amount of credit is enough for the new Indian leader, who came to bowl in the 20th over with six runs to defend and got two wickets in his first two balls.

This was after Rinku, another part-timer, rolled his arm over for the first time in a T20I to bag a couple of wickets, including that of Kusal Perera (46) when all Lanka needed was 9 runs in 12 balls.

The 19th over cost India only three runs and suddenly the match that looked all but over after Khaleel Ahmed's profligate 18th over with six wides came into life.

But when Kusal Mendis (43), Pathum Nissanka (26) and Perera (46) were in cruise control mode with stands of 58 and 52 for the first and second wicket stands, the story looked different.

However, just like winning, losing is also a habit and the Islanders have caught that bad bug.

As far as Surya is concerned, in his first series as the skipper, he could do no wrong and also was the reason behind head coach Gautam Gambhir's wide grin when Rinku was brought in the 19th over and removed Perera.

Earlier, Lankan spinners caught Indian batters napping on a track that offered big turns and variable bounce, but the visitors did manage 137 for 9 which seemed decent on a pitch that was not conducive for a slam-bang approach.

While Matheesha Pathirana, the premier slinger couldn't bowl due to a shoulder injury sustained while fielding, Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka used their four-pronged spin attack to good effect choking the run flow and also got wickets at regular intervals.

Shubman Gill (39 off 37 balls) and Riyan Parag (26 off 18 balls) added 54 runs for the sixth wicket after India were left tottering at 48 for 5 at one stage, but most of them would put hands on their hearts while admitting that the shot-selection left a lot to be desired.

Sanju Samson scored his second duck in successive matches and the manner of his dismissal would certainly bother him.

With Rishabh Pant rested, Samson got yet another opportunity but a desperate slog off debutant seamer Chamindu Wickramasinghe (1/17 in 4 overs) saw him being holed out in the deep cover.

Rinku Singh (1) after a dream first season is going through a rough patch and a moment of indiscretion brought about his downfall as the left-hander didn't reach to the pitch of the length bowl while going for a big hit.

Suryakumar's staple shot behind the square found a fielder and Shivam Dube (13) mostly couldn't read the deliveries that turned away from him. Maheesh Theekshana (3/28) was the standout bowler for Lanka.

In the midst of this, Gill curbed his natural attacking instincts while Parag showed glimpses of his batting talent as they complemented each other for a while.

Gill's inside-out lofted boundary over covers and Riyan's successive maximums off Wanindu Hasaranga were the highlights of Indian batting before both fell while attempting glory shots.

