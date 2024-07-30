India are facing Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Tuesday. (Scorecard | Match Blog)
The toss for the match was delayed by almost an hour and 10 minutes due to rain. India have already won the series as they lead 2-0 in the three-match series.
Toss Update
Playing XIs:
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando
The pitch for today's match is new and drier. There are some visible cracks so expect some turn. Slower deliveries are going to work on this surface. There will be dew and captains are going to bowl first for sure. 170 should be a good total on this pitch.
Sri Lanka did one change in their playing XI as Chamindu Wickramasinghe replaced Dasun Shanaka whereas in the Indian outfit, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh have been rested. Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed and Shivam Dube are in the playing XI for the last T20I.