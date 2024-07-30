Cricket

India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Toss Update: IND Bat First Against SL; Pandya, Pant Rested

Men In Blue face Sri Lanka in the final T20I of the bilateral series at Pallekele on Tuesday. Here are the toss updates and playing XIs of the IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I match

Arshdeep Singh-Suryakumar yadav-india vs sri lanka-cricket
The India vs Sri Lanka T20I series started on July 27. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
India are facing Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Tuesday. (Scorecard | Match Blog)

The toss for the match was delayed by almost an hour and 10 minutes due to rain. India have already won the series as they lead 2-0 in the three-match series.

Toss Update

Charith Asalanka won the toss and invited India to bat first in the final match of the series.

Playing XIs:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando

India's Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Wanidu Hasaranga with teammates during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. - AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka By Seven Wickets In Rain-Affected Match

BY PTI

The pitch for today's match is new and drier. There are some visible cracks so expect some turn. Slower deliveries are going to work on this surface. There will be dew and captains are going to bowl first for sure. 170 should be a good total on this pitch.

Sri Lanka did one change in their playing XI as Chamindu Wickramasinghe replaced Dasun Shanaka whereas in the Indian outfit, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh have been rested. Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed and Shivam Dube are in the playing XI for the last T20I.

