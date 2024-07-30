India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Wet Outfield Delays Toss As Men In Blue Eye For Clean Sweep

India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis with teammates during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

Welcome to the live coverage of the third and final T20I match of the bilateral series between India and Sri Lanka. Men In Blue have already won the series after registering clinical victories in the first two T20Is. Now, they eye for a clean sweep in Pallekele. The hosts will be hoping for a consolidated win in the last match of the series to boost the boys for the upcoming ODI series. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I match, here.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Jul 2024, 07:15:51 pm IST Mott Resigns, Trescothick Takes Charge As interim England's white-ball coach, Matthew Mott, resigned on Tuesday, leaving assistant Marcus Trescothick in charge while the search for a permanent replacement begins.

30 Jul 2024, 07:04:46 pm IST New Toss Timings The toss will happen at 7:40 pm IST and the match will start at 8 pm IST. No overs will be lost.

30 Jul 2024, 06:45:53 pm IST IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Full Squads India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dilshan Madushanka

30 Jul 2024, 06:37:18 pm IST Rain Stops; Covers Off The rain has stopped and the covers have been removed. The toss is delayed for now. New timings for the toss and start of the game will be announced soon.