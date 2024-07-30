India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Wet Outfield Delays Toss As Men In Blue Eye For Clean Sweep

Mott Resigns, Trescothick Takes Charge As interim
England's white-ball coach, Matthew Mott, resigned on Tuesday, leaving assistant Marcus Trescothick in charge while the search for a permanent replacement begins.
New Toss Timings
The toss will happen at 7:40 pm IST and the match will start at 8 pm IST. No overs will be lost.
IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Full Squads
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dilshan Madushanka
Rain Stops; Covers Off
The rain has stopped and the covers have been removed. The toss is delayed for now. New timings for the toss and start of the game will be announced soon.