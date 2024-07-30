Cricket

India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Wet Outfield Delays Toss As Men In Blue Eye For Clean Sweep

India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Men In Blue are set to face Sri Lanka in the final and 3rd T20I of the series at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I match, here

Jagdish Yadav
Jagdish Yadav
30 July 2024
30 July 2024
India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis with teammates during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
Welcome to the live coverage of the third and final T20I match of the bilateral series between India and Sri Lanka. Men In Blue have already won the series after registering clinical victories in the first two T20Is. Now, they eye for a clean sweep in Pallekele. The hosts will be hoping for a consolidated win in the last match of the series to boost the boys for the upcoming ODI series. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I match, here.
LIVE UPDATES

Mott Resigns, Trescothick Takes Charge As interim

England's white-ball coach, Matthew Mott, resigned on Tuesday, leaving assistant Marcus Trescothick in charge while the search for a permanent replacement begins.

New Toss Timings

The toss will happen at 7:40 pm IST and the match will start at 8 pm IST. No overs will be lost.

IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Full Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dilshan Madushanka

Rain Stops; Covers Off

The rain has stopped and the covers have been removed. The toss is delayed for now. New timings for the toss and start of the game will be announced soon.

Rain Delays Toss

The whole ground was covered under big sheets before the toss time and is still drizzling. So, a delay in the toss is expected. (Scorecard | Streaming)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Wet Outfield Delays Toss As Men In Blue Eye For Clean Sweep
  2. Matthew Mott: England White-Ball Coach Steps Down
  3. Waqar Younis Could Take Up Key Role At Pakistan Cricket Board
  4. ICC Women's T20I Latest Ranking: Indian Stars Move Up After Asia Cup
  5. TNPL 2024: Man Refuses To Return Ball After CSG Batter Hits Six Out Of The Ground - Watch Hilarious Video
Football News
  1. Jack Grealish Motivated By Euro 2024 Heartbreak
  2. Liverpool Can Challenge For Premier League Title, Says Ex-Player Lucas Lieva
  3. Julian Alvarez To Make Call On Man City Future After Paris Olympics
  4. Jurgen Klopp: Former Liverpool Manager's 'Unique' Style Would Suit England, Says Lucas Leiva
  5. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Beats Elise Mertens In Three Sets
  2. Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From US Open Tuneup In Montreal
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win
  4. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  2. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report
  3. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  4. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  5. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 93 Dead, Body Parts Getting Recovered; Local Says 'Never Seen Anything Like This'
  2. Day In Pics: July 30, 2024
  3. Lok Sabha: Anurag Thakur Clashes With Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Over Census, Agnipath
  4. Excise Case: Delhi Court To Consider CBI Chargesheet Against Arvind Kejriwal On Aug 12
  5. Hyderabad: 24-Year-Old Engineer Gangraped By Childhood Friend, His Cousin; Case Registered
Entertainment News
  1. Is There A Connection Between Doctor Doom And Iron Man? | Know About Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback In Marvel Universe
  2. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...
  3. Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies
  4. Sonam Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For 'Incredible' Husband Anand Ahuja: You Are My Rock
  5. Priyanka Chopra Shares An Unseen BTS Pic With Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar As 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Turns 20
US News
  1. Is There A Connection Between Doctor Doom And Iron Man? | Know About Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback In Marvel Universe
  2. Why You Should Avoid Outdoor Exercise Right Now If You Live In California
  3. Google’s Olympic Ad Is Going Viral, Sparking Controversy | Here’s Why
  4. Man Accused Of Starting Massive California Wildfire Appears In Court, Faces Arson Charges
  5. Can Popular Weight-Loss Medications Help Curb Your Smoking Habit?
World News
  1. Is There A Connection Between Doctor Doom And Iron Man? | Know About Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback In Marvel Universe
  2. Why You Should Avoid Outdoor Exercise Right Now If You Live In California
  3. Venezuela Elections: Protests Erupt After Maduro's Win; Opposition Claim Landslide Victory 'Stolen'
  4. Google’s Olympic Ad Is Going Viral, Sparking Controversy | Here’s Why
  5. Bangladesh Observes National Day Of Mourning For Deaths Of 150 People In Quota Reform Movement
Latest Stories
  1. Nirmala Sitharaman's Facepalm Moment During Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech Goes Viral
  2. Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap
  3. 'TMKOC' Producer Asit Modi Refuses To Take Gurucharan Singh Back On The Show? Here's What We Know
  4. In The Age Of AI, Embracing The Future With Human Intelligence - Interview
  5. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: NHRC Steps In, Popular Institute Drishti IAS Among Those Sealed
  6. Who Is Manu Bhaker? The Indian Shooter Who Won Multiple Medals At Paris Olympics 2024
  7. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 93 Dead, Body Parts Getting Recovered; Local Says 'Never Seen Anything Like This'
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 LIVE: Bhajan Kaur Into Archery Rd Of 16; IND 2-0 IRE In Hockey; Manu, Sarabjot Bag Team Bronze