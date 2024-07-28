Cricket

India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL T20I Series On TV And Online

India's final T20I against Sri Lanka will be played on July 30, Tuesday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

India vs Sri Lanka: 1st T20I Match
Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I Match Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will take on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I on July 30, Tuesday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The reigning WT20 champions defeated the hosts in the first game. (More Cricket News)

The visitors posted a massive 213/7 in their 20 overs against Sri Lanka in their first T20I. Despite a solid start from the hosts, their middle-order could not muster a fightback despite Pathum Nissanka (79) playing a gem of an innings.

In the end, Sri Lanka folded for 170 in 19.2 overs with Riyan Parag taking three wickets.

The second T20I saw India win the toss and elect to bowl first.

India's Axar Patel - null
IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Breeze Past Sri Lanka To Give Gambhir Winning Start - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I will be played on Tuesday, July 29th at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele from 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I?

The India vs Sri Lanka matches on TV will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The series will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil or Telugu), and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD and HD.

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Avishka Fernando, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube

