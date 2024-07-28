India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL T20I Series On TV And Online

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will take on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I on July 30, Tuesday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The reigning WT20 champions defeated the hosts in the first game. (More Cricket News)
The visitors posted a massive 213/7 in their 20 overs against Sri Lanka in their first T20I. Despite a solid start from the hosts, their middle-order could not muster a fightback despite Pathum Nissanka (79) playing a gem of an innings.
India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details
When will the India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I be played?
The India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I will be played on Tuesday, July 29th at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele from 7:00 PM IST.
Where to watch India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I?
The India vs Sri Lanka matches on TV will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The series will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil or Telugu), and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD and HD.
The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
Squads:
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Avishka Fernando, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe
India Squad: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube