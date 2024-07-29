Cricket

IND Vs SL 2nd T20I: India Seal Series Win As Sri Lanka Suffer Another Late Collapse - Data Debrief

In a rain-hit match, India dominated with the ball before quickly hitting their chase target on DLS with nine balls remaining to win by seven wickets

India's Handik Pandya
India sealed a T20I series win over Sri Lanka with a game to spare, following another late collapse by the hosts on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

In a rain-hit match, India dominated with the ball before quickly hitting their chase target on DLS with nine balls remaining to win by seven wickets.

Sri Lanka's openers had a strong game on Saturday, but they could not carry that form into the second game as Kusal Mendis was caught for 10, before Pathum Nissanka was dismissed with just 32.

However, it looked like they had found their footing with Kusal Perera's knock of 58, only for India's bowlers to step up the pressure.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav watches his shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. - AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: What Captains Suryakuma Yadav, Charith Asalanka Said After Match

BY PTI

Hardik Pandya took Perera and Kamindu Mendis (26) at the start of the Sri Lanka collapse, while Ravi Bishnoi finished with 3-26, including getting out Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga for ducks as the hosts finished with 161-9.

India only played three balls at the start of their innings before rain interrupted proceedings once again, meaning they were set a target of 78 in eight overs on DLS.

Yashasvi Jaiswal got them almost halfway on his own, hitting 30, but it was Pandya who eventually carried them over the line, finishing with back-to-back fours as India moved into an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Data Debrief: Sri Lanka woes continue

Sri Lanka left the T20 World Cup disappointed after an underwhelming campaign, and things have not got much better for them since then.

Their openers have been strong, but in the last two games, Sri Lanka have lost 16 for 68 in the last six overs.

Take nothing away from India's bowlers though, as Patel, Bishnoi and Singh all have four wickets each for the series after dominant displays. 

