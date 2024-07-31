IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Complete Sri Lanka Whitewash Following Thrilling Super Over Win - Data Debrief

Suryakumar Yadav scored the winning runs as India confirmed a whitewash over Sri Lanka in the final game of their T20I series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. ((As It Happened | Scorecard |More Cricket News)
In a game that Sri Lanka started brightly, India ultimately proved too strong as they continued their impressive record over their opponents in this format.
India's openers endured a difficult start to the encounter, as Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) Sanju Samson (0) and Rinku Singh (1) all fell inside the first four overs.
Shubman Gill would top score for the Men in Blue with 39 runs from 37 deliveries as Maheesh Theekshana starred with the ball in hand, taking 3-28 as Sri Lanka restricted their opponents to 137-9.
Kusal Mendis (43) and Kusal Perera (46) would give Sri Lanka an excellent start to their chase, losing just two wickets in the first 16 overs of the contest.
But with time running out, India's bowlers stepped up the pressure and claimed six wickets from the final four overs. Needing just six runs from the final over, Yadav's bowling display forced a super over.
Washington Sundar was given the responsibility to deliver, and he claimed two wickets in three balls with Sri Lanka finished the super over having scored just two.
Yadav would waste no time in sealing the win, smashing a four from the opening ball to secure a 3-0 series win.
Data Debrief: India continue Sri Lanka dominance
India have now won five of their last six men’s T20Is against Sri Lanka (L1), including the last four on the bounce.
The Men in Blue have won all of their four men’s T20Is against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
Sri Lanka have now lost their last three men's T20Is at Pallekele, the second time they have done so in their history (three loses from September 2016 to September 2019).