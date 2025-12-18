Newcastle United 2-1 Fulham, EFL Cup: Late Lewis Miley Header Sends Holders Into Semis

After seeing a shot saved at point-blank range by Benjamin Lecomte barely a minute earlier, Miley dusted himself down to glance Sandro Tonali's corner into the net late on

Newcastle United Vs Fulham
Lewis Miley (R) was the Newcastle match-winner
Lewis Miley's 92nd-minute header sent EFL Cup holders Newcastle United through to the semi-finals of the competition after they downed Fulham 2-1 at St. James' Park. 

After seeing a shot saved at point-blank range by Benjamin Lecomte barely a minute earlier, Miley dusted himself down to glance Sandro Tonali's corner into the net late on. 

Earlier, just 10 minutes into his full Newcastle debut, Yoane Wissa finished from close range after Jacob Murphy's cross was parried into his path by visiting goalkeeper Lecomte. 

However, the Magpies' joy lasted just six minutes as Sasa Lukic nodded into the bottom-left corner from Antonee Robinson's inviting delivery into the penalty area. 

Newcastle continued to pile on the pressure as the half progressed, with Bruno Guimaraes stinging the palms of Lecomte before Tino Livramento fired over from a tight angle. 

The offside flag then spared Joachim Andersen's blushes in the 65th minute after he turned into his own net, before Livramento's delivery soon after was gathered by Lecomte, with Harvey Barnes and Wissa both lurking inside the box. 

But even with the introductions of Nick Woltemade, Anthony Elanga and Anthony Gordon, Newcastle struggled to find a way through. That was until young midfielder Miley stepped up in their hour of need. 

Miley's headed effort all but sealed the deal, but Newcastle hearts were in mouths in the final minute of the six added minutes, with Kenny Tete's strike from distance narrowly missing the top-left corner. 

Data Debrief: Mile-high Miley 

Newcastle provided the perfect response to their disappointing Tyne-Wear derby defeat to Sunderland, though their performance still left a lot to be desired. 

Eddie Howe's team did register an expected goals (xG) total of 1.54 from their 14 shots, six of which were on target, compared to Fulham's 0.43 from their six shots, with groans audible throughout the contest from the home fans. 

But Miley was impressive even aside from his winner. The youngster ended the match with team-high totals for duels won (10), aerial duels won (four) and touches (91), while only Guimaraes (31) played more passes in the final third than Miley (24). 

