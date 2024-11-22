The 21-year-old Reddy has impressed many with his flaunting big hits and medium-pace bowling in the limited-over cricket. His last year's IPL stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad was a path-breaking for him which also earned him the IPL Emerging Player 2024 award. He made 303 runs in 11 innings with an average of 36 and a strike rate of 142. He also took three wickets while bowling.