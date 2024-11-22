India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Out-Of-Form Indians Begin BGT Defence Against Pat Cummins And Co

Australia captain Pat Cummins and India captain Jasprit Bumrah with Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Photo: X | ICC

The day is here! The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 begins in Perth where the first of five Tests is being played. Jasprit Bumrah-led India are up against Australia captained by Pat Cummins. With senior batters out of form, India will have their task cut out in challenging Australian conditions and Perth is expected to test them with pace and bounce like no other Australian venue. Australian batting too has looked off-colour in recent times. So, expect a blockbuster clash and today is the beginning of it all. India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 live here.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Nov 2024, 06:29:16 am IST India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Where To Watch The Match? In India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the first Test match of India's tour of Australia 2024-25 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (subscription) and DD Sports (for free). Australia vs India, BGT matches can be live streamed on JioStar (Disney+Hotstar) app and website. Channel 7, 7+, Foxtel and Kayo Sports are your go-to channels and platforms in Australia. The United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland: TNT Sports; New Zealand: Sky NZ; USA, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, US Virgin Islands and American Samoa: Willow.

22 Nov 2024, 06:15:38 am IST India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Full Squads India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran Australia: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland