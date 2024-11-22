India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Out-Of-Form Indians Begin BGT Defence Against Pat Cummins And Co

India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Where To Watch The Match?
In India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the first Test match of India's tour of Australia 2024-25 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (subscription) and DD Sports (for free). Australia vs India, BGT matches can be live streamed on JioStar (Disney+Hotstar) app and website.
Channel 7, 7+, Foxtel and Kayo Sports are your go-to channels and platforms in Australia.
The United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland: TNT Sports; New Zealand: Sky NZ; USA, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, US Virgin Islands and American Samoa: Willow.
India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Full Squads
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran
Australia: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland
India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: When Does Action Begin?
Good morning to all Indian cricket fans who have woken up this early to follow the 1st day of the opening Test between India and Australia. The live action will start at 07:50 am IST and the toss will happen 30 minutes before that.