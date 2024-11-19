Cricket

India Vs Australia, Border Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test Live Streaming: Date, Session Timings, Venue, Probable XIs, Head-To-Head Record And More

Here's everything you need to know about the first BGT Test match of India's tour of Australia 2024-25

Border-Gavaskar-Trophy
Indian captain Rohit Sharma with his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins. Photo: File
Blockbuster Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 Test cricket series starts with the opener at Optus Stadium (for sponsorship reasons), Perth on Friday (November 22, 2024). Watch Australia vs India, ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 match live. (More Cricket News)

Now billed as the most intense rivalry in world cricket, even surpassing the fixtures featuring traditional rivals Australia and England, and those of India vs Pakistan and Australia vs New Zealand, the India vs Australia matches have become the very lifeblood of this sport. Expectedly, the build-up to India's tour of Australia 2024-25 has been massive with every possible story explored and probed.

The IND vs AUS rivalry has seen some fascinating contests, across formats, and this November marked the first anniversary of the Aussies' stunning win at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad to win their sixth ODI World Cup title. For Rohit Sharma & Co., this tour Down Under provides another opportunity to avenge that heartbreak while Australia would be arming themselves to reverse the losing trend against India in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli. - AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Shane Watson Wants Australia To Not Get Into Confrontations With Virat Kohli

BY PTI

India are the holders of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, named in honour of the two batting greats -- Australia's Allan Border and India's Sunil Gavaskar. In the last series in 2022-23, hosts India beat Australia 3-1 (then a four-match series) to retain the trophy. India were victorious in 2018-19 (2-1) in Australia and in 2017 (2-1) at home. The last time Australia had won the BGT series was in 2014-15 (2-0) at home.

With that primer, here's everything you need to know about the first BGT Test match of India's tour of Australia 2024-25.

When and where is the Australia vs India 1st Test?

The Australia vs India 1st Test is scheduled for November 22 to 26. Test cricket matches are played over five days, but the emergent trend has seen matches finishing even within three days. Last year, India wrapped up the Nagpur Test against Australia inside three days. In 2020, India were bowled out for 36 in the first innings of the Adelaide Day-Night Test, setting up a three-day win for the Aussies.

What is the India vs Australia match timing?

The daily start time for the IND vs AUS 1st Test match is 7:50 am IST (10:20 am local). For the unversed, 90 overs should be covered in a day's play in Test cricket. And the toss happens half and hour before the first ball. So there are sessions.

Here are the session timings

First Session: 7:50 am to 9:50 am

Lunch Break: 9:50 am to 10:30 am

Second Session: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Tea Break: 12:30 pm to 12:50 pm

Final Session: 12:50 pm to 2:50 pm

India have won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last four times. - X/ICC
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Venues: India's Record In All Five Stadiums

BY Gaurav Thakur

What about the India vs AUS vs IND, 1st BGT Test venue and playing surface?

The match will be played at Perth Stadium aka Optus Stadium. Visuals of the Perth pitch have started doing the rounds on social media, and the sight is salivating, if you are a fan of pace bowling. Australian pitches are known for pace and bounce.

Isaac McDonald, the curator, has revealed that the Perth pitch is being prepared to keep that tradition alive. Both sides have plenty of firepower to exploit any greenery on the surface.

The weather forecast for the match days is pleasant with sunny sky and the temperature hovering around 22 degrees celsius. Chance of rain is one percent.

India vs Australia Head to Head

MatchesIND WinsAUS WinsDrawTie
Total1073245291
In India542314161
In Australia52930130
Last 10104330

When and where to watch India's tour of Australia 2024-25, tour opener?

Those travelling Down Under and fans in Australia can witness the match from the stands. Opened in 2018, Optus Stadium has a seating capacity of 61,266. This multi-purpose stadium on the banks of the Swan River also play host to other sports and concerts.

In India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, all the matches from India's tour of Australia 2024-25 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (subscription) and DD Sports (for free). Australia vs India, BGT matches can be live streamed on JioStar (Disney+Hotstar) app and website.

In Australia, Channel 7, 7+, Foxtel and Kayo Sports are your go to channels and platforms.

United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland: TNT Sports; New Zealand: Sky NZ; USA, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, US Virgin Islands and American Samoa: Willow.

India batter KL Rahul in the nets. - Photo: X | KL Rahul
IND Tour Of AUS 2024: KL Rahul Bats In Nets; Padikkal Set To Stay Back In Australia As Back-Up

BY PTI

India vs Australia 1st Test likely playing XIs

India are already without skipper Rohit Sharma. In his absence, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will lead the visitors.

India Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

Australia Predicted XI: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Australia squad (first Test only): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.

Tags

MOST POPULAR

PHOTOS

