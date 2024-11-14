Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Venues: India's Record In All Five Stadiums

The 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to bring the cricketing giants, India and Australia, up against each other in another much-awaited battle. (More Cricket News)
The two teams will play five Tests over a period of around a month and a half to decide which nation will keep the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Currently, India have the prized possession for a decade. Australia will be eager to take it back while India will aim to tighten their grip.
The series has also an added significance in terms of the qualification to the World Test Championship final. Australia are at the top of the standings and India are just behind them. The winner of the series will most likely put themselves in the final while loser's way will get tougher.
For the first time in the history of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India and Australia will play five Test matches against each other. Five Tests also mean that all five major Test centres in Australia will get a game each.
With just days to go for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, here is a look at India's record at all the five venues where the Test series will be played.
1st Test: Optus Stadium, Perth
Cricket Australia have ended their long held tradition of hosting the first Test match of the summer at Gabba in Brisbane and now Perth's Optus Stadium will welcome India for the opening game.
Optus Stadium is the new ground in Perth. Earlier, WACA used to host cricket matches in Perth. During India's 2018-19 tour to Australia, Optus Stadium made its international debut as it played host to the second Test. Virat Kohli scored a fine century in the game but India lost that match. That remains the only Test India have played at the Optus Stadium.
The stadium has hosted just four Test matches so far but all of them had good pace and bounce and similar conditions can be expected for the 1st Test. Australia have won all four Test matches that they have played in the new Perth stadium.
India's record at Optus Stadium
Played: 1
Lost: 1
2nd Test: Adelaide Oval
Adelaide Oval has some bittersweet memories for India. Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara played match-winning innings at this ground while at the same venue India were shot out for 36 runs, their lowest Test score of all time.
The second Test will be a day-night affair and the ghosts of that 36 all out might come back to haunt India batters. Australia usually play their day-night Test matches at this ground and are yet to be beaten in a pink ball match.
India's record at Adelaide Oval
Played: 13
Won: 2
Draw: 3
Lost: 8
3rd Test: Gabba, Brisbane
One of the greatest moments of India cricket came at this ground when a Virat Kohli-less Indian team with a third-string bowling line-up defeated a full-strength Australian side against all odds to lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. That was Australia's first defeat at the Gabba in 32 years. Earlier this year, they were beaten by West Indies on this very ground that used to be their fortress.
India's overall record at the Gabba is not noteworthy having one just once in seven attempts.
India's record at Gabba
Played: 7
Won: 1
Draw: 1
Lost: 5
4th Test: MCG, Melbourne
The historic Melbourne Cricket Ground will once again play the host to the Boxing Day Test match. The pitch here has become a lot more pace friendly in recent times with batters struggling to post big runs. Pace bowlers of both the teams will be eyeing a big haul from this match in front of an enormous crowd.
Indians have some good memories of this ground. India's first ever Test victory on Australian soil came at the MCG during the 1977-78 tour. The Indians have won at the MCG on their last two tours and their last defeat at this venue came in 2011.
India's record at MCG
Played:14
Won: 4
Draw: 2
Lost: 8
5th Test: SCG, Sydney
The Sydney Cricket Ground will be hosting the final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The ground is known to be the subcontinent-like surface in Australia. However, India have just a single Test match at this venue and that too in 1978.
On the last tour, R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari combined for an incredible block-a-thon on the last day of the third Test match to eke out an unlikely draw.
India's record at SCG
Played: 13
Won: 1
Draw: 7
Lost: 5
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 begins November 22 in Perth. The second Test starts December 6 while the third one take place from December 14 to 18. The fourth Test begins December 26 while the fifth and final match kicks off January 3, 2025.