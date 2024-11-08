Cricket

AUS Vs IND Test: Uthappa Backs Rahul, Abhimanyu For Anchor Roles, Sees Space For Pujara In Border-Gavaskar

The pressure to play high-quality cricket and deliver has mounted for India in the wake of humiliating 0-3 whitewash by New Zealand at home

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Cheteswar Pujara
Cheteswar Pujara. Photo: File
info_icon

India will need someone like KL Rahul or Abhimanyu Easwaran, who can play conventional style of cricket, during the challenging tour Australia and there is space for veteran Cheteshwar Pujara in the Test side, reckons former batter Robin Uthappa. (More Cricket News)

The Indian batting lineup, brimming with stroke players, has come under intense scrutiny ahead of the five-match Test series Down Under.

The pressure to play high-quality cricket and deliver has mounted in the wake of humiliating 0-3 whitewash by New Zealand at home.

"We need someone defensive, someone who can play conventional, traditional Test cricket. As of now, KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran are the ones who can play that role," Uthappa, expert JioCinema & Sports18, said in a virtual media interaction.

"I don't see anyone else who can take on that responsibility. Everyone likes to play positively, aggressively, and score runs at a quick pace, including someone like Shubman Gill. He is a natural stroke-player, and if you ask him to play that slow role, he may not enjoy it. You might be taking away his game."

Pujara had played a key role in India's historic wins Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21 but this time India will be travelling him as Saurashtra veteran has fallen out of favour.

"KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran can really play that anchor role, with everyone else revolving around them. Honestly, I still believe there’s space for someone like Pujara in the Test team," Uthappa added.

Uthappa also spoke on India's four-match T20I series against South Africa saying the contest would help Sanju Samson consolidate his position in the team after his splendid show against Bangladesh.

"He has the confidence of the coaching staff and the leadership group, something he lacked in the past when you look at his international career. There was also a lack of clarity about where he would fit in.

"But with Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav, the narrative has been clear for him. There has been a lot of clarity about his role. They have defined the role very clearly for him. The pressure would be a little off in this series.

"He is someone who has tremendous potential and this series would help him consolidate his position in the squad."

Uthappa also batted for giving debut caps to Ramandeep Singh and Yash Dayal.

India captain Rohit Sharma (first from left) and Australian skipper Pat Cummins. - File
Australia Vs India Series: Pat Cummins 'Drawing On' Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh In Border-Gavaskar Trophy

BY PTI

"When confidence is high, you want to blood players in. Ramandeep is one of the most exciting prospects in recent times. He’s a handy all-rounder, and his role as a finisher is second to none in the IPL. He has fielded incredibly well and is striking at 200. He’s oozing confidence at this point in time.

"When confidence is high, you want to blood players in. Ramandeep is one of the most exciting prospects in recent times. He’s a handy all-rounder, and his role as a finisher is second to none in the IPL. He has fielded incredibly well and is striking at 200. He’s oozing confidence at this point in time.

"If he bowls really well, then you get two all-rounders like Hardik Pandya, which is gold for Indian cricket at this point."

On Yash Dayal, he said: "His story has been a resilient one, the way he has came back after that Rinku Singh's over. He has showed a lot of character and has handled that pressure well to bowl in Bengaluru and deserved to be retained. He will have a good time if he gets the opportunity."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Champions Trophy: India To Not Travel To Pakistan; Dubai Could Be Alternate Venue - Report
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Tim Paine Appointed Head Coach For Prime Minister's XI Against India
  3. AUS Vs PAK, 2nd ODI: Pakistan Opener Saim Ayub Does A 'Yuvraj Singh' Against Mitchell Starc - Watch
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Highlights: Ayub, Rauf Star As PAK Beat AUS By Nine Wickets In Adelaide | PAK - 169/1; AUS - 163
  5. AUS Vs IND Test: Uthappa Backs Rahul, Abhimanyu For Anchor Roles, Sees Space For Pujara In Border-Gavaskar
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: 'Natural Leader' Romelu Lukaku Recalled To Belgium's Squad
  2. St Pauli Vs Bayern Munich: Vincent Kompany Confident Of Continuing Prolific Bundesliga Away Form
  3. Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub Lead PAK To Record Nine-wicket Victory - Data Debrief
  4. Odisha FC Vs Mohun Bagan SG Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  5. Ajax Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: Israeli Fans Clash With Dutch Police In Amsterdam
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  2. Qinwen Zheng Vs Barbora Krejcikova, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  3. WTA Finals 2024: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Coco Gauff To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  2. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 08, 2024
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Samosas For CM Sukhu Leads To CID Inquiry; BJP Calls Congress 'Laughing Stock' | Details
  3. In Photos: Preparations In Full Swing In Maharashtra Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  4. In Photos: Glimpses Of Rajasthan's Vibrant Pushkar Camel Fair
  5. Election Wrap: 'MVA Has Neither Wheels Nor Brakes', Says PM Modi; Rahul's 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' Reamark In J'khand
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
World News
  1. Europa League: Israeli Football Fans Clash With Protesters In Amsterdam
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  4. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  5. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
Latest Stories
  1. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: Check Head-To-Head Record
  2. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  3. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  4. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 8, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  7. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  8. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain