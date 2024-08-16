Cricket

Delhi Premier League 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know

Star cricketers Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma and Harshit Rana will feature in the DPL 2024. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details

Arun-Jaitley-Stadium-Cricket-File-Photo
The Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the matches of DPL 2024. Photo: File
info_icon

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) have announced the schedule for the much-awaited Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2024 on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

This is the inaugural season of the DPL T20 Cricket Tournament and kicks-off on Saturday, August 17.

The organisers have stated that there will be ten teams in the tournament. Six men's teams and also features women's teams in the first edition. Delhi's star players Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma will also feature in the tournament.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Squads:

Purani Dilli 6: Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.

South Delhi Superstars: Ayush Badoni, Kuldip Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Sumit Mathur, Divij Mehra, Kunwar Bidhuri, Digvesh Rathi, Tejaswi Dahiya, Raghav Singh, Saurabh Deswal, Sarthak Ray, Lakshay Sehrawat, Tarun Bisht, Shubham Dubey, Vision Panchal, Dhruv Singh, Mayank Gupta, Anshuman Hooda, Anindo Naharay, Deepanshu Gulia.

East Delhi Riders: Anuj Rawat, Simarjeet Singh, Himmat Singh, Himanshu Chauhan, Harsh Tyagi, Vaibhav Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Samarth Seth, Pranav Pant, Sujal Singh, Hardik Sharma, Raunak Waghela, Agrim Sharma, Shantanu Yadav, Bhagwan Singh, Ansh Choudhary, Sagar Khatri, Shivam Kumar Tripathi, Rishabh Rana, Lakshaya Sangwan.

Central Delhi Kings: Yash Dhull, Prince Choudhary, Hiten Dalal, Jonty Sidhu, Lakshay Thareja, Yogesh Sharma, Money Grewar, Keshav Dabas, Shaurya Malik, Saurav Dagar, Aryan Rana, Siddhant Bansal, Rajneesh Dadar, Sumit Kumar, Kaushal Suman, Deepesh Balyan, Vishant Bhati, Dhruv Kaushik, Ajay Gulia.

North Delhi Strikers: Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Pranshu Vijayran, Vaibhav Kandpal, Kshitiz Sharma, Vaibhav Rawal, Yash Dabas, Pranav Rajvanshi, Manan Bhardwaj, Yash Bhatia, Yatish Singh, Aman Bharti, Yajas Sharma, Sarthak Ranjan, Anirudh Choudhary, Shivam, Yatharth Singh, Sidhhartha Solanki, Dhruv Chauhan, Yuvraj Rathi.

West Delhi Lions: Hrithik Shokeen, Navdeep Saini, Dev Lakra, Deepak Punia, Shivank Vashisth, Akhil Chaudhary, Ayush Doseja, Krish Yadav, Anmol Sharma, Yugal Saini, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Vivek Yadav, Aryan Dalal, Masab Alam, Ekansh Dobal, Shivam Gupta, Yogesh Kumar, Suryakant Chauhan, Tishant Dabla, Ibrahim Ahmad Masoodi.

Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant. - Photo: X | Rishabh Pant
Delhi Premier League 2024: Rishabh Pant Set To Play In Opening Match Of DPL

BY Jagdish Yadav

Delhi Premier League 2024: Schedule

Rishabh Pant will play for Purani Dilli 6 as they begin the tournament against South Delhi Superstarz on August 17. The first fixture will start at 8:30 PM IST whereas the tournament's other fixtures will be played at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM IST.

The six-team tourney will host 33 matches, that includes a final on September 8.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Women's Matches Schedule

Delhi Premier League 2024 Telecast and Live Streaming

The Delhi Premier League 2024 will be telecast LIVE on on Sports 18 2 TV channels. The live streaming of DPL 2024 matches will be available online on the JioCinema application and website.

