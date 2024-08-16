Delhi Premier League 2024: Rishabh Pant Set To Play In Opening Match Of DPL

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is poised to play in the inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL) opening match on August 17. The 26-year-old, signed by Purani Delhi 6, has confirmed his participation in the tournament's opener against South Delhi Superstarz at Arun Jaitley Stadium. (More Cricket News)
Pant's involvement in the DPL significantly boosts the tournament, which aims to provide a platform for young cricketers in Delhi. The left-handed batter has acknowledged the role of Delhi cricket in his career and is eager to contribute to the initiative.
“Rishabh has agreed to play the first match of the DPLT20 as he wanted to be a part of this initiative that is likely to provide a great platform for youngsters in Delhi. He acknowledges the role played by Delhi cricket in his career. However, it’s important for him to take care of himself, given that there is a long Test season coming. Being in prime shape to represent the country is his utmost priority. He will get back to red-ball training after the first match of the DPL and start preparing for the long-format season, starting with the Duleep Trophy in the first week of September. DDCA and the Purani Delhi 6 management appreciate Rishabh’s gesture and also respect his commitments,” a source close to Pant told TOI.
However, Pant's priority remains his fitness and preparation for the upcoming Test season. He will play only the first match of the DPL before returning to red-ball training and preparing for the Duleep Trophy, which starts on September 5. Pant is also expected to make his comeback to the Test team during India's two-match series against Bangladesh next month.
Pant made a successful return to competitive cricket during IPL 2024 after a life-threatening car accident in December 2022 and played all 14 matches for the Delhi Capitals. He was also part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad and played in all eight matches of the tournament. The wicketkeeper-batter has been in fine form, and his participation in the DPL is expected to attract significant attention.
The DPL is scheduled to take place from 17th August to 8th September 2024, with all matches being held at Shri Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The inaugural season will feature a total of 40 matches, including 33 games in the men's category and 7 in the women's.
Live Streaming Details Of Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2024
All 40 matches of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2024 will be streamed live on JioCinema for free and telecasted on Sports18 - 2.
A total of six men's teams - South Delhi Superstarz, Purani Dilli 6, Central Delhi Kings, North Delhi Strikers, West Delhi Lions, and East Delhi Riders - will compete in the tournament. Additionally, the league will feature four women's teams - South Delhi Superstars, Central Delhi Queens, North Delhi Strikers, and East Delhi Riders.