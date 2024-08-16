Delhi Premier League 2024: Rishabh Pant Set To Play In Opening Match Of DPL

“Rishabh has agreed to play the first match of the DPLT20 as he wanted to be a part of this initiative that is likely to provide a great platform for youngsters in Delhi. He acknowledges the role played by Delhi cricket in his career. However, it’s important for him to take care of himself, given that there is a long Test season coming. Being in prime shape to represent the country is his utmost priority. He will get back to red-ball training after the first match of the DPL and start preparing for the long-format season, starting with the Duleep Trophy in the first week of September. DDCA and the Purani Delhi 6 management appreciate Rishabh’s gesture and also respect his commitments,” a source close to Pant told TOI.