Cricket

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Will Harshit Rana Make Debut? Pacer To Join IND Squad - Report

The 22-year-old Harshit Rana has been picked in the main squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, beginning November 22 in Perth

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
harshit rana bowling in nets file photo
File photo of Harshit Rana bowling in training with the Indian limited-overs team. Photo: Instagram/Harshit Rana
info_icon

Seamer Harshit Rana will link up with the Indian squad for the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai after playing a pivotal role in Delhi's first outright win of the current Ranji Trophy season. (More Cricket News)

Rana, who was already among the India reserves, was released for Delhi's match against Assam before the second Test in Pune that India lost by a 113-run margin to concede an unassailable 0-2 lead in the series. This was the team's first loss in a home Test series in 12 years, and broke an 18-series unbeaten run.

Rana will reportedly join the Indian squad in Mumbai on Wednesday, two days before the match commences at the Wankhede Stadium. But it is not clear if his presence in the dressing room will be as a reserve or as a member.

Harshit Rana will make his debut for India if he gets to play in the first two T20Is. - Photo: X/ @CricCrazyJohns
IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Why Was Harshit Rana Not Handed India Cap In Hyderabad?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The 22-year-old has been picked in the main squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, beginning November 22 in Perth.

"Harshit will join the team tomorrow," a PTI report quoted a BCCI source as saying.

With the Indian team management carefully monitoring the fast bowlers' workload ahead of the Australia tour, there is a chance that spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is rested from the third Test, raising the possibility of Rana's debut.

Rana had produced a five-wicket haul against Assam in the first innings and followed it up with two wickets in the second essay. Delhi won the game by 10 wickets.

Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh said Rana is ready for the grind of Test cricket. "He is ready to play Test cricket. He is a positive guy, he knows what he is doing. He is ready for the highest level," Sarandeep, a former BCCI selector, told PTI.

"He bowled his heart out for Delhi, he is always looking for wickets and is handy all rounder. He is like a horse, can bowl long spells. I hope he does really well in Australia," he added.

Rana bowled 19.3 overs in the first innings for his five wicket haul against Assam before taking two wickets in 11 overs in the second. His 59 in the first innings helped Delhi take the first innings lead.

Rana had also impressed in two games he played in the Duleep Trophy last month.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Live Score: Shafali Verma Departs Early | IND-W At 65/1 In 15 Overs
  2. When Virat Kohli Blocked Glenn Maxwell On Instagram For Teasing His Shoulder Injury
  3. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Will Harshit Rana Make Debut? Pacer To Join IND Squad - Report
  4. Pakistan Tour Of Australia 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  5. Ranji Trophy Group A Round 3 Day 3: Maharashtra Thrash Meghalaya By 10 Wickets, Mumbai Vs Tripura Match Drawn
Football News
  1. Mainz Vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal: Kompany Aiming To Right Wrongs
  2. Newcastle United Vs Chelsea, EFL Cup: Must Make 'Right Call' On Gordon Fitness, Says Howe
  3. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Mariners And Nizams Battle For Momentum
  4. Ballon D'Or 2024: Carlo Ancelotti Wins Johan Cruyff Trophy, Thanks Real Madrid Stars Vinicius Jr, Dani Carvajal
  5. Aitana Bonmati Hopeful Of More Barcelona Titles After Second Ballon d'Or Feminin Award
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas Stays In Contention For ATP Finals After First-Round Win
  3. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  5. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Why ‘Abua’ Is Important In Jharkhand Assembly Elections
  2. Baba Siddique’s Son Now Receives Death Threat, Delhi Child Spiritual Orator On ‘Radar’ Of Bishnoi Gang
  3. Toxic Foam Floats Over Yamuna River As Pollution Rises In Delhi
  4. Day In Pics: October 29, 2024
  5. Tihar Jail, Businessmen and Mexican Drug Cartels: All About NCB's Massive Meth Lab Bust
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  2. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
  3. Racist, Anti-Puerto Rican Remarks At Trump Rally Spark Outrage |Will It Impact Swing State Votes?
  4. Kamala Harris, The Immigrant Advocate Who’s Now Echoing Trump’s Policies
  5. US Elections: The Stark Contrasts Between Harris And Trump's Economic Visions
World News
  1. China Announces New Measures For Couples To Have More Children To Avert Demographic Crisis
  2. In Taliban's Latest Attempt To Silence, Afghan Women Now Banned From Conversing, Speaking Loudly
  3. Who Is Naim Qassem? New Hezbollah Chief Who Fled Lebanon Out Of Fear For His Life
  4. The Challenges Facing Kamala Harris In 2024 US Elections
  5. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
Latest Stories
  1. North Korea Sends Foreign Minister To Russia Amid Reports Of Troop Deployment | Details
  2. Shiv Sena Announces 15 More Candidates In Third List, 4 From BJP | See Full List
  3. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  4. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Live Score: Shafali Verma Departs Early | IND-W At 65/1 In 15 Overs
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Things To Keep In Mind While Lighting Diya For Lord Yama
  7. Dhanteras 2024: 9 Auspicious Items You Must Buy
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 29, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign