India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Will Harshit Rana Make Debut? Pacer To Join IND Squad - Report

Seamer Harshit Rana will link up with the Indian squad for the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai after playing a pivotal role in Delhi's first outright win of the current Ranji Trophy season. (More Cricket News)
Rana, who was already among the India reserves, was released for Delhi's match against Assam before the second Test in Pune that India lost by a 113-run margin to concede an unassailable 0-2 lead in the series. This was the team's first loss in a home Test series in 12 years, and broke an 18-series unbeaten run.
Rana will reportedly join the Indian squad in Mumbai on Wednesday, two days before the match commences at the Wankhede Stadium. But it is not clear if his presence in the dressing room will be as a reserve or as a member.
The 22-year-old has been picked in the main squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, beginning November 22 in Perth.
"Harshit will join the team tomorrow," a PTI report quoted a BCCI source as saying.
With the Indian team management carefully monitoring the fast bowlers' workload ahead of the Australia tour, there is a chance that spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is rested from the third Test, raising the possibility of Rana's debut.
Rana had produced a five-wicket haul against Assam in the first innings and followed it up with two wickets in the second essay. Delhi won the game by 10 wickets.
Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh said Rana is ready for the grind of Test cricket. "He is ready to play Test cricket. He is a positive guy, he knows what he is doing. He is ready for the highest level," Sarandeep, a former BCCI selector, told PTI.
"He bowled his heart out for Delhi, he is always looking for wickets and is handy all rounder. He is like a horse, can bowl long spells. I hope he does really well in Australia," he added.
Rana bowled 19.3 overs in the first innings for his five wicket haul against Assam before taking two wickets in 11 overs in the second. His 59 in the first innings helped Delhi take the first innings lead.
Rana had also impressed in two games he played in the Duleep Trophy last month.
