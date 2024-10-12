IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Why Was Harshit Rana Not Handed India Cap In Hyderabad?

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana was not given an India cap in the third and final T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 12 after he was unavailable for selection due to a viral infection and did not travel with the team to the stadium. (More Cricket News)
"UPDATE: Mr. Harshit Rana was unavailable for selection for the third T20I due to a viral infection and did not travel with the team to the stadium," the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed.
India XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav
Bangladesh XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib