Harshit Rana Impresses In IND Vs AUS Test Debut: Coach NS Negi Sees Multi-Format Potential

Negi believes that Harshit has the ability to come good with the bat lower down the order. His advice to the youngster is to learn as much as possible from pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and keep bowling to his strengths to succeed in international cricket

India's Harshit Rana throws the ball at the stumps as Australia's Marnus Labuschagne looks on on the first day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Trevor Collens)
Harshit Rana's meteoric rise might come as a surprise to many but not his coach in his formative years, NS Negi, who has seen the strapping youngster mature into a pacer with the "potential to become a multi-format bowler for India". (More Cricket News)

Starting as a net bowler with Gujarat Titans in 2022, Harshit played a key role in guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL glory in 2024, and announced his arrival on the international stage with a dream debut in the opening Border-Gavaskar Test at Perth, where he returned figures of 48 for 3 in the first innings.

Negi, Harshit's coach from his U19 days in Delhi, couldn't hide his joy on seeing his ward's exploits on a bouncy and seaming Perth pitch.

"Harshit is a very talented bowler. He had been bowling extremely well in the last two seasons of the Ranji Trophy. Last year, when I was the fielding coach of the Delhi Ranji team, he made his debut and bowled extremely well.

"It is just the beginning; he is one such player who should go on and play at least 70-80 Test matches for India...in fact he should go on and play all three formats for India," Negi told PTI Videos in an interview.

Rana inclusion in the side raised many eyebrows given the fact that he had just 10-odd first-class games under his belt. But Negi felt this was the right time to debut him in Tests given his amazing bowling statistics.

In 10 first-class matches, Harshit has taken 43 wickets at 24.00 and has an impressive batting average of 42.63, including a blazing unbeaten 122 against North-East Zone.

Negi and Rana met in 2018 when the fast bowler was selected to play for the Delhi U19 team. Negi, who has also been associated as a fielding coach with Gujarat Titans in the IPL, said that Harshit always had the drive to bowl fast but gradual improvements in fitness played a big role in his success.

"In 2018, when I was the head coach of the Delhi U19 team, I noted that he had a very smooth action and a good rhythm. He could bat well. He worked on his fitness and pace and gradually improved as a bowler.

"The most important thing is that he is a fighter. When I first picked Mayank (Yadav) and Harshit in the team, they were both very raw but promising. I just hope that he continues to work on his fitness and gradually keeps increasing his pace," said Negi.

Harshit Rana, third right, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Travis Head on the first day of the first Test between Australia and India in Perth. - AP/Trevor Collens
Negi believes that Harshit has the ability to come good with the bat lower down the order. His advice to the youngster is to learn as much as possible from pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and keep bowling to his strengths to succeed in international cricket.

"He is a good batter as well and in the coming years may perform well with the bat as well. He is someone who can easily score 30-40 odd runs batting lower down the order for India.

"Harshit should keep a check on his fitness and try to learn a lot from the modern-day legend, Jasprit Bumrah. He just needs to back his strengths while bowling and that will help him succeed in the international cricket... he has the talent, bounce and pace", concluded Negi.

