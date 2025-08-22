Newlands To Host SA20 Season 4 Final, Durban Secures First-Ever Playoff Match

Newlands Cricket Ground will host the SA20 Season 4 Final on Sunday, 25 January, with Kingsmead, Centurion and the Wanderers staging key Playoff matches from 21–23 January. Durban makes history by hosting its first-ever Playoff, while the build-up now shifts to the Season 4 Player Auction on 9 September with USD 7.4 million available for franchises to build squads

O
SA20 match between Durbans Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals
Action from match 2 of SA20 between Durban's Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals. Photo: SA20 website
  • Newlands confirmed as SA20 Season 4 Final venue on January 25.

  • Durban to host its first Playoff, with Kingsmead staging Qualifier 1.

  • Player Auction set for September 9, featuring $7.4m purse for six franchises.

The stage is set for another blockbuster edition of the SA20, with Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town confirmed as the venue for the Season 4 Final. The showpiece clash will take place on Sunday, 25 January, capping off a month-long festival of cricket and entertainment.

Kingsmead, Centurion and the Wanderers have also been announced as the venues for the all-important Playoff matches, beginning 26 December and running through the peak of South Africa’s holiday season.

Durban To Host A Playoff Match

For the first time in the league’s history, Durban will host a Playoff match when Kingsmead stages Qualifier 1 on Wednesday, 21 January. The contest will feature the two best sides from the group stages, giving east coast fans the chance to experience knockout cricket in what promises to be a memorable occasion.

The Highveld, meanwhile, will carry much of the Playoff weight. Centurion will host the Eliminator on Thursday, 22 January, while the Wanderers in Johannesburg stages Qualifier 2 on Friday, 23 January, the final hurdle before the championship clash in Cape Town.

League Commissioner Graeme Smith expressed his excitement at what lies ahead. “SA20 Season 4 is shaping up to be an incredibly exciting summer of cricket, kicking off on Boxing Day and running through the holiday period,” Smith said.

“Last year Newlands sold out all five matches at the venue and with the Final taking place on a Sunday, it sets up an incredible afternoon with great weather, entertainment and a lively atmosphere to crown our Season 4 Champions.”

Smith said Durban’s debut as a Playoff venue was a milestone for the league and an opportunity for a fresh fan base. “Durban will host a Playoff for the first time and we’re hoping this will excite the fans, especially because the two best teams of the competition will be playing in that Qualifier 1,” he noted.

“We’re also excited to go back to Centurion and Wanderers on the Thursday and Friday nights, it’s always key to have the venues close together because the matches are a day apart.”

With just a two-day turnaround between the group stages and the first knockout match, Smith highlighted the logistical balancing act that comes with planning the business end of the season.

“It's always an interesting challenge for us to get the scheduling of the Playoff matches done and done well. Especially after an exciting Group Match stage that finishes two days before the first Playoff match. I am looking forward to seeing who will be competing.”

The SA20 has already built a reputation for big crowds and vibrant atmospheres, with each of the previous three finals played in front of sold-out stadiums. Smith expects the same energy when tickets go on sale.

“The fans have been at the heart of our success over the past three seasons,” he added. “I think with the League taking place during the majority of the holiday season we will see a lot of interest around the country.”

Players Auction On September 9

While the scheduling of the Final and Playoffs completes the tournament blueprint, attention now shifts to the Season 4 Player Auction on 9 September, where six franchises will assemble their 19-player squads. With a purse of USD 7.4 million on the line, the auction promises high-stakes bidding battles for Proteas stars and international talent.

