IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Harshit Rana Bamboozles Travis Head With Jaffa, Claims Maiden Wicket - Watch

While stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah engineered the turnaround for India, debutant Harshit Rana topped it up beautifully with a virtually unplayable delivery that castled Travis Head

harshit rana travis head wicket ind vs aus 1st test perth
Harshit Rana, third right, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Travis Head on the first day of the first Test between Australia and India in Perth. Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
It was as good as a maiden Test wicket gets. Debutant Harshit Rana produced an absolute jaffa to bamboozle Travis Head and surge into international reckoning on Day 1 of the first India vs Australia Test in Perth. (Match Blog | Streaming | More Cricket News)

Led by the inimitable Jasprit Bumrah, the visiting team's fast-bowling battery shrugged off their batters' failure in the first innings to leave the Aussies on the mat in the final session of play. In reply to India's 150 all out, the hosts were reeling at 33 for four at the time of writing.

And while Bumrah engineered the turnaround, Rana topped it up beautifully with a virtually unplayable delivery that castled Head. It was pitched in that ideal length which makes the batter uncertain as to whether play it off the frontfoot or backfoot, and Head suffered the same conundrum. The attacking southpaw was beaten all ends up as the ball nipped away and crashed into the off stump, sending the bails flying.

It was a sight for sore Indian eyes, especially considering how much damage Head has done to India in the recent past. Rana wheeled away in joy, and his Delhi mates Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant joined him in his special celebration. You can watch the video of the incredible delivery below.

Earlier, India won the toss and opting to bat first at the Optus Stadium on Friday (November 22, 2024). The visitors handed out debuts to Rana and pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, leaving out the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the playing XI and playing Washington Sundar as the lone spinner instead.

Rishabh Pant loses his balance after hitting Pat Cummis for a six during the first Test between India and Australia in Perth. - AP/Trevor Collens
IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant's Falling Scoop Six Off Pat Cummins Baffles Experts - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Both the debutants have given a good account of themselves so far, as Reddy top-scored with 41 and Rana is in the middle of a fiery spell. Bumrah is leading the Indian side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is set to join the squad on Sunday after the birth of his second child. Shubman Gill is out too, with a thumb injury.

