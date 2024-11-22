Cricket

IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant's Falling Scoop Six Off Pat Cummins Baffles Experts - Watch

In the 42nd over, Rishabh Pant shuffled across outside off stump to a fullish Pat Cummins delivery and ended up on the floor as he scooped/swept the ball over deep backward square

Rishabh Pant Pat Cummis six first Test between India and Australia
Rishabh Pant loses his balance after hitting Pat Cummis for a six during the first Test between India and Australia in Perth. Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
It is true. You can never predict Rishabh Pant's next move at the crease. Try doing so at your own peril. Australia captain Pat Cummins learnt it the hard way in the post-lunch session of the first Test's opening day, as the marauding India keeper-batter falling-scooped him for a scarcely believable six at the Optus Stadium. (Match Blog | Streaming | More Cricket News)

India suffered yet another batting collapse to be reduced to six for 73 in the 32nd over of the morning. Seamers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh bagged two wickets apiece to leave the visitors reeling and in early danger of their fourth successive Test defeat.

But debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy joined forces with Pant and defied the Aussie bowling, compiling an invaluable 48-run partnership to steady the ship somewhat. Even as the rescue and rebuilding work was underway, Pant unleashed a typically breathtaking shot off Cummins. Only this time, it was so outlandish that it became difficult to describe.

KL Rahul bats on Day 1 of the first Test between India and Australia in Perth on Friday (November 22, 2024). - AP/Trevor Collens
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, KL Rahul Wicket Controversy: Bat On Pad Or Outside Edge? Watch Slo-Mo Replay

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In the 42nd over of the Indian innings, Pant shuffled across outside off stump to a fullish Cummins delivery angled in around off, and ended up on the floor as he scooped/swept the ball over deep backward square. The stroke was inventive, outrageous and audacious - all the adjectives that we have come to associate with the dashing southpaw's batting. You can watch the video of the sizzling six below.

Cummins eventually had the last laugh, as he had Pant caught at second slip y Steve Smith for a sedate 78-ball 37. India were eventually all out for 150 runs, with Reddy top-scoring with a 59-ball 41.

Earlier, India won the toss and opting to bat first in Perth on Friday (November 22, 2024). The visitors handed out debuts to seamer Harshit Rana and pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, leaving out the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the playing XI and playing Washington Sundar as the lone spinner instead.

Jasprit Bumrah is leading the Indian side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is set to join the squad on Sunday after the birth of his second child. Shubman Gill is out too, with a thumb injury.

