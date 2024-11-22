Cricket

IND Vs AUS 1st Test, KL Rahul Wicket Controversy: Bat On Pad Or Outside Edge? Watch Slo-Mo Replay

The dismissal raised a storm online, with most wondering whether the right call was made and were more replays needed to ascertain an edge. KL Rahul ad to walk back after scoring 26 runs

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
KL Rahul bats on Day 1 of the first Test between India and Australia
KL Rahul bats on Day 1 of the first Test between India and Australia in Perth on Friday (November 22, 2024). Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
info_icon

While the formidable Australian pace attack blew away the Indian top-order on the first morning of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, KL Rahul looked determined to defy and emerge as the lone man standing. But his controversial dismissal put paid to all such hopes for Indian supporters. (Match Blog | Streaming | More Cricket News)

Rahul was left stunned, and kept shaking his head as he walked back to the pavilion. The dismissal raised a storm online, with most wondering whether the right call was made and were more replays needed to ascertain an edge.  

This is how it all unfolded: Rahul was batting on a valiant 26 runs off 73 balls when he received a snorter from Mitchell Starc. The length ball was pitched in the off-stump channel and went on with the angle. The right-handed Rahul propped forward in defence and the ball appeared to pass really close to the bat before nestling into the gloves of Aussie keeper Alex Carey.

Cheteshwar Pujara. - File
IND Vs AUS Test: Cheteshwar Pujara Returns To The Border-Gavaskar Trophy In a New Role - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough ruled it not out, but the hosts opted for a DRS. There were two noises as the ball went through to Carey, but the replays did not seem conclusive enough on whether it was bat on pad or the outside edge. There was a spike on Snicko but the replay was from side-on, due to which viewers and third umpire Richard Illingworth could not see if the bat was close to pad or not.

However, Illingworth seemed to go on the basis of the spike despite the lack of the front-on angle in combination with Snicko. Kettleborough's decision was overturned and a distraught Rahul headed back in disbelief. You can watch the slow-motion video replay of the controversial dismissal below.

Earlier, India won the toss and opting to bat first at Perth's Optus Stadium on Friday (November 22, 2024). The visitors handed out debuts to seamer Harshit Rana and pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, leaving out the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the playing XI and playing Washington Sundar as the lone spinner instead.

Jasprit Bumrah is leading the Indian side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is set to join the squad on Sunday after the birth of his second child. Shubman Gill is out too, with a thumb injury.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Pant At His Best, Smokes Cummins With Stunning Falling Pull Shot; IND - 121/6 In 45 Overs
  2. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  3. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana Make India Debut In Perth
  4. IPL Mega Auction: Which Team Will Rishabh Pant Go To And For What Price?
  5. Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Smashes Double Century In Cooch Behar Trophy
Football News
  1. Bayern Munich Face Injury Crisis: Key Players Out Before Tough Run Of Bundesliga Fixtures
  2. Pep Guardiola's Worst Losing Streak: Can Manchester City Bounce Back Against Tottenham To End It?
  3. Southampton Vs Liverpool, English Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  4. Hammarby 1-2 Man City, Women's Champions League: Taylor Proud Of 'Gritty' Display
  5. Arsenal 1-0 Juventus, Women's Champions League: Late Hurtig Goal Sends Gunners Into Quarters
Tennis News
  1. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
  2. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  4. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  5. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mizoram govt planning to relocate all refugees to one place
  2. Sena vs Sena and Pawar vs Pawar: Key Candidates In The Fray For Maharashtra Elections 2024
  3. J&K: Five Locals Allegedly Beaten By Soldiers In Kishtwar, Army Launches Probe
  4. Pride And Prejudice: Anatomy Of Maratha Identity 
  5. Life In A 'No Attention Zone': The Adivasis Of Gadchiroli
Entertainment News
  1. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
  2. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
  3. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
  4. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  5. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. Why The ICC Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Will Have No Effect on the Ground
  2. Trump, Up And Charging
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. COP29: All Countries Reject Climate Finance Draft, Goal Remains Elusive
  5. Jawaharlal Nehru, As Assessed By Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 22, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Check Perth's Hourly Weather Forecast Today
  3. Pride And Prejudice: Anatomy Of Maratha Identity 
  4. India Vs Australia 1st Test, Day 1 - See The Best Photos From Perth In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  5. The Role Of Numerology In Career Choices: Finding Your True Path
  6. J&K: Five Locals Allegedly Beaten By Soldiers In Kishtwar, Army Launches Probe
  7. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  8. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Lunch: Horrendous First Morning For Visitors In Perth, Border-Gavaskar Trophy On The Line